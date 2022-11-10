Despite "Got Milk" campaign revivals and branding lawsuits trying to limit the use of dairy-related terms on vegan products, Americans are increasingly choosing plant-based alternatives over cow's milk. This week, Califia Farms introduced its innovative dairy-free heavy whipping cream, Heavy Whip, designed to give home cooks a functional replacement for its dairy-based counterpart.

Califia Farms states that its new unflavored and unsweetened product can be used in soups, salad dressings, creamy desserts, and much more. The multi-functional dairy-free ingredient will help cooks produce traditional animal-based recipes as fully vegan. The vegan whipping cream, made from coconut oil, features a non-GMO, Kosher, and non-GMO recipe.

“At Califia, we're passionate about celebrating the irresistible goodness of plants, and we saw an opportunity to create a plant-based swap for dairy-heavy whipping cream without compromising on taste and functionality,” Suzanne Ginestro, Califia's chief marketing officer, said. “Heavy Whip allows any recipe's ingredients to shine through and makes it easier than ever for consumers to experiment with plant-based options."

To help debut this new product, Califia Farms recently teamed up with celebrity chef Carla Hall to release the digital cookbook "Comfort Kitchen: A Dairy-Free & Plant-Based Recipe Collection." Heavy Whip is included in two recipes including a Creamy Mushroom Soup and a Flaky Biscuit Shortcake with Mixed Berries.

“I am thrilled to introduce this new recipe collection with Califia Farms,” Hall said. “I love cooking and baking with their products, and their new, dairy-free Heavy Whip is a game-changer for cooks! It’s an ideal one-to-one swap that makes the creamiest, dairy-free soups and works equally well as a 100 percent plant-based dessert topping and as an ingredient in so many other recipes. I had so much fun creating these delicious, comfort food recipes and can’t wait for everyone to try them!”

Heavy Whip is available at Whole Foods Markets, Sprouts, and other retail locations across the United States for a suggested retail price of $4.89 per 16.9-ounce container.

Avoiding Dairy for Your Health

Picking a plant-based alternative to dairy is associated with several significant health benefits. By eating and drinking dairy, the risk of disease, strokes, and heart attacks is significantly higher than those who follow a plant-based diet. For example, dairy consumption is linked to an 80 percent higher risk of breast cancer and a 60 percent increased risk of prostate cancer.

For athletes, regular dairy consumption leads to higher levels of inflammation, slowing recovery time and greatly increasing your risk for injury. And since plant-based options contain less saturated fat than conventional cow-based milk, choosing plant-based alternatives is associated with a 21 percent lower risk of heart disease.

Plant-Based Alternatives to Dairy

Califia Farms is helping hungry vegan shoppers avoid dairy with Heavy Whip, and several other brands have developed plant-based alternatives to conventional dairy products. Currently, half of Gen Z consumers feel embarrassed purchasing milk, increasing the need for plant-based options everywhere. So, check out these lists of the best vegan dairy products:

