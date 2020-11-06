Breakfast is served! On a plant-based diet, breakfast can be a big challenge, especially at non-vegan restaurants where the menus are loaded with the usuals: Eggs, bacon, ham, pancakes, and waffles, all containing meat and dairy. Now that there are more vegan products on the market, it's easier than ever to make a plant-based swap! Today's recipe is a vegan and gluten-free waffle that's warm on the inside and crunchy on the outside, and balances the perfect taste of sweet and savory, topped with pumpkin seeds which are a good source of plant-based protein.

This recipe calls for almond milk and coconut yogurt as the dairy-free alternatives and the optional coconut sugar if you like a sweet treat. There is nothing more satisfying than waking up to the smell of fresh batter baking in the waffle maker. Treat yourself to fresh maple syrup and add any of your favorite toppings. You deserve to treat yourself to a full-on brunch this weekend and don't forget to save this recipe and indulge!

Recipe Developer: Natalie Penny, @natalie.naturally

Why we love it: Waffles are perfect to enjoy any time of the year! This recipe is easy to follow and these waffles taste delicious. They're perfect for anyone with allergies, fully vegan and you wouldn't tell the difference.

Make it for: Breakfast or brunch. Complete your masterpiece with an egg-free omelet and a side of tempeh bacon!