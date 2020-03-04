Breakfast is Served: Creamy Polenta Breakfast Bowls
Recipe Developer: Gina Fontana, @healthylittlevittles
Prep Time: 5 Minutes
Cook Time: 15 Minutes
Total Time: 20 Minutes
Yield: 2 Bowls
Why we love it: This nutrient-dense breakfast is full of healthy fiber and plant-based protein. Make these bowls ahead of time, and reheat them for 30 seconds. They’re good for 2-3 days stored in your refrigerator, and taste delicious the next day.
Alternatives: Don’t like tofu? Use chickpeas instead. They are high in protein and have the same consistency as tofu.
Health Benefits: Tofu is a good source of vegan protein and has all nine essential amino acids. It’s also high in magnesium, copper, zinc, and vitamin B1.
Make it for: A quick and easy breakfast. Thinly slice avocado on top and enjoy!
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup instant polenta
- 1 can coconut milk
- 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1/2 red onion, diced
- 1 medium potato, peeled and diced
- Salt + pepper, to taste
- 2 cups turnip greens, (I used Nature's Greens)
- 1 avocado
- 4 tbsp olive oil
For the Tofu Scramble
- 1 block extra firm tofu
- 1/3 cup vegan cheese, (I used vegan mozzarella style cheese)
- 1/2 tsp onion powder
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp black salt, (has a more "eggy" flavor, but alternatively you can use regular salt)
- 2 tbsp nutritional yeast
- Pinch ground pepper
- tofu scramble, (below)
Instructions:
- First, peel and dice your potato. Then in a medium non-stick skillet, sautee your potato in 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and toss occasionally until golden brown.
- Meanwhile, dice your onion. You can add your onion into the same skillet at the potato as the potato is finishing up. Sautée until translucent, then place the potato-onion mixture in a bowl and set aside.
- Next, make the tofu scramble. Heat a medium-large skillet over medium heat. Spray with coconut oil and then crumble the tofu with your hands into the skillet
- **NOTE: While I don't press all the water out of the tofu, I do squeeze it gently to get some of the water out. Alternatively, you can buy tofu that has already been pressed
- Add your seasonings and stir.
- After about 5 minutes of cooking, stir in your cheese and cook an additional 3-5 minutes until the cheese is melted and most of the liquid is "dried up". Stir occasionally. Add more salt +pepper to taste if desired.
- While the tofu scramble is cooking, make your instant polenta according to package directions replacing the water with coconut oil and almond milk.
- Finally, add your turnip greens to the skillet with the tofu scramble and saute a few minutes until it starts to wilt. Then add the potatoes and onion to the same skillet to re-heat.
- Spoon some polenta in bowls and top with the tofu scramble mixture, and sliced avocado. You may serve with ketchup if desired.