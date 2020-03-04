Breakfast is Served: Creamy Polenta Breakfast Bowls

What We're Cooking This Weekend: Creamy Polenta Breakfast Bowls

Recipe Developer: Gina Fontana, @healthylittlevittles

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

Cook Time: 15 Minutes

Total Time: 20 Minutes

Yield: 2 Bowls

Why we love it: This nutrient-dense breakfast is full of healthy fiber and plant-based protein. Make these bowls ahead of time, and reheat them for 30 seconds. They’re good for 2-3 days stored in your refrigerator, and taste delicious the next day.

Alternatives: Don’t like tofu? Use chickpeas instead. They are high in protein and have the same consistency as tofu.

Health Benefits: Tofu is a good source of vegan protein and has all nine essential amino acids. It’s also high in magnesium, copper, zinc, and vitamin B1.

Make it for: A quick and easy breakfast. Thinly slice avocado on top and enjoy!

Ingredients:

1/2 cup instant polenta

1 can coconut milk

1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk

1/2 red onion, diced

1 medium potato, peeled and diced

Salt + pepper, to taste

2 cups turnip greens, (I used Nature's Greens)

1 avocado

4 tbsp olive oil

For the Tofu Scramble

1 block extra firm tofu

1/3 cup vegan cheese, (I used vegan mozzarella style cheese)

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp black salt, (has a more "eggy" flavor, but alternatively you can use regular salt)

2 tbsp nutritional yeast

Pinch ground pepper

tofu scramble, (below)

Instructions: