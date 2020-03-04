Breakfast is Served: Creamy Polenta Breakfast Bowls

Recipe Developer: Gina Fontana, @healthylittlevittles

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

Cook Time: 15 Minutes

Total Time: 20 Minutes

Yield: 2 Bowls

Why we love it: This nutrient-dense breakfast is full of healthy fiber and plant-based protein. Make these bowls ahead of time, and reheat them for 30 seconds. They’re good for 2-3 days stored in your refrigerator, and taste delicious the next day.

Alternatives: Don’t like tofu? Use chickpeas instead. They are high in protein and have the same consistency as tofu.

Health Benefits: Tofu is a good source of vegan protein and has all nine essential amino acids. It’s also high in magnesium, copper, zinc, and vitamin B1.

Make it for: A quick and easy breakfast. Thinly slice avocado on top and enjoy!

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup instant polenta
  • 1 can coconut milk
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 1/2 red onion, diced
  • 1 medium potato, peeled and diced
  • Salt + pepper, to taste
  • 2 cups turnip greens, (I used Nature's Greens)
  • 1 avocado
  • 4 tbsp olive oil
For the Tofu Scramble

  • 1 block extra firm tofu
  • 1/3 cup vegan cheese, (I used vegan mozzarella style cheese)
  • 1/2 tsp onion powder
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp black salt, (has a more "eggy" flavor, but alternatively you can use regular salt)
  • 2 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • Pinch ground pepper
  • tofu scramble, (below)

Instructions:

  1. First, peel and dice your potato. Then in a medium non-stick skillet, sautee your potato in 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and toss occasionally until golden brown.
  2. Meanwhile, dice your onion. You can add your onion into the same skillet at the potato as the potato is finishing up. Sautée until translucent, then place the potato-onion mixture in a bowl and set aside.
  3. Next, make the tofu scramble. Heat a medium-large skillet over medium heat. Spray with coconut oil and then crumble the tofu with your hands into the skillet
  4. **NOTE: While I don't press all the water out of the tofu, I do squeeze it gently to get some of the water out. Alternatively, you can buy tofu that has already been pressed
  5. Add your seasonings and stir.
  6. After about 5 minutes of cooking, stir in your cheese and cook an additional 3-5 minutes until the cheese is melted and most of the liquid is "dried up". Stir occasionally. Add more salt +pepper to taste if desired.
  7. While the tofu scramble is cooking, make your instant polenta according to package directions replacing the water with coconut oil and almond milk.
  8. Finally, add your turnip greens to the skillet with the tofu scramble and saute a few minutes until it starts to wilt. Then add the potatoes and onion to the same skillet to re-heat.
  9. Spoon some polenta in bowls and top with the tofu scramble mixture, and sliced avocado. You may serve with ketchup if desired.
