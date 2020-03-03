Bonjour! A French Inspired Vegan Chocolate Crepe Cake
What We're Cooking This Weekend: Chocolate Vegan Crepe Cake
Recipe Developer: Ciarra @peanutbutterpluschocolate
Total Time: 40 Minutes
Yield: 1 Cake
Why we love it: If you like croissants or flaky pastries, you will love this dessert. This multi-layered crepe cake is a beautiful masterpiece that doesn’t take much time to make. Fill it with coconut whipped cream or any delicious and plant-based topping like caramel, bananas, cherry, and jam. Your dinner guests will ask you for the recipe, it’s a perfect conversation starter and easy to slice and serve.
Alternatives: Gluten-free? Swap out all-purpose flour and use GF King Arthur flour. Add in any of your favorite vegan toppings and serve with a side of fresh fruit.
Health Benefits: This recipe is a healthier option when it comes to desserts or baked goods. Cocoa powder is low in calories and high in essential nutrients like iron, magnesium, and zinc.
Make it for: Your kid’s birthday party or surprise your dinner guest with this sweet and flaky dessert.
Ingredients:
For the Crepes:
- 2 1/2 cup all-purpose flour organic if possible
- 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 tbsp tapioca flour
- 3 tbsp 100 % real maple syrup
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/8 tsp salt
- 2 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk
For the Coconut Whip Filling:
- 2 cans coconut milk full fat and chilled overnight
- 2 packets stevia
Toppings:
- 2 oz Lily's Dark Chocolate
Instructions:
For the Crepes:
- Place the flour, cocoa powder, maple syrup, vanilla, salt, and almond milk into a food processor or blender and blend until smooth.
- Prepare a large non-stick pan with non-stick spray and turn on low heat. *Low heat is very important here.
- Once the pan is heated, remove pan just above the heat and using a ¼ measuring cup add the batter to the center of the pan and swirl the pan in a circular motion so the batter spreads out into one thin layer and coats the pan evenly.
- Cook the crepe for 4-6 minutes. The edges should start to pull away when it’s ready. Gently loosen the crepe with a spatula and flip.
- Cook for an additional 1-2 minutes. Repeat until you have used all the batter.
For the Filling:
- Once all the crepes are finished, set them aside while you prepare the filling.
- Gently remove the coconut milk cans from the refrigerator.
- Open the cans carefully and just scrape the thick cream from the top, reserve the water for future smoothies.
- Add the cream to a stand-alone mixer or large mixing bowl and beat using a handheld mixer and whip until light and fluffy. Once the whipped cream comes together, add the stevia packets and continue mixing until combined.
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Once the whipped cream is ready, use immediately and spread a thin layer between each crepe.
- Top with melted chocolate and shavings.
*Best if served immediately