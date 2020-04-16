The recipe is made with simple ingredients, made primarily of oats, pecans, blueberries and bananas. Toss into a baking dish and cook until golden and bubbling.

Enjoy this blueberry banana baked oatmeal for breakfast. I like mine served with coconut yogurt. Or, take a slice for dessert with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream.

No doubt, you’re going to love this cozy recipe as much as we do. Now, let me tell you exactly how to make this baked oatmeal, so you can enjoy it pronto.

Blueberry Banana Baked Oatmeal Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 55 minutes Makes 9 squares Ingredients 2 tbsp ground chia or ground flax

6 tbsp water

2 cup gluten-free oats

2 tbsp coconut sugar or brown sugar

2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/4 tsp cardamom

1 tsp baking powder

3/4 tsp sea salt

3/4 cup pecans

1 3/4 cup almond milk

1/3 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup coconut oil melted

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup banana mashed

2 cups blueberries fresh or frozen Instructions Preheat oven to 350F/176C. Make chia egg by combining ground chia with water. Stir well to combine and let sit at least 5 mins. In a large mixing bowl combine oats, coconut sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, baking powder, and sea salt. Reserve 2 tbsp pecans for topping and add the rest. Mix to combine. In a separate smaller mixing bowl, combine wet ingredients: chia egg, almond milk, maple syrup, melted coconut oil, vanilla extract. Mix to combine. Add mashed banana to dry bowl, then pour in wet ingredients and stir to combine. Reserve 1/2 cup blueberries for topping, and add the remaining to the bottom of your baking dish (I used a square 8.5x8.5 inch baking dish). Slowly pour oatmeal mixture over top and spread to even. Top oatmeal bake with 1/2 cup reserved blueberries and 2 tbsp reserved pecans. (Optional to also top with a sliced banana if you have, but not necessary). Bake oatmeal for 40-50 minutes or until golden and firm. Let cool for at least 15 minutes to set. Then cut in squares and serve. (I like to serve with coconut yogurt, fresh banana, and maple syrup).

Nutrition Notes: Information is a rough estimate

Calories: 277kcal | Carbohydrates: 34g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 15g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Sodium: 267mg | Potassium: 267mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 15g | Vitamin A: 28IU | Vitamin C: 5mg | Calcium: 129mg | Iron: 1mg