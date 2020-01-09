Black Bean Pesto Pasta

Have you ever heard of Black Bean Pasta? It is such an amazing product-- gluten-free, low in carbs, high in fiber, and super high in protein. Don’t expect it to taste or feel exactly like regular pasta, but with the right sauce, this pasta is just as delicious.

INGREDIENTS:

Black Bean Spaghetti (Regular pasta works too)

2 Cups Fresh Basil

2 Cloves Garlic, roughly chopped

Juice from 1/2 a lemon

1/3 Cup Pine Nuts

1/4 Cup Nutritional Yeast

1/2 Tsp Salt

1/4 Cup Olive Oil

INSTRUCTIONS:

Cook your black bean pasta according to the instructions on the package. As your pasta is cooking, make your pesto sauce by adding your basil, garlic, lemon juice, pine nuts, nutritional yeast, and salt into a blender. Blend until all the ingredients are broken down and mixed together. You don't want it super smooth, you should see little bits of chunks. Slowly drizzle in your olive oil while pulsing your blender until it's combined into your pesto sauce. Once pasta is cooked, drain your pasta and transfer it into a large bowl. Toss your pasta in with your pesto sauce. Garnish with some extra pine nuts, cherry tomatoes, and a sprinkle of extra nutritional yeast. Enjoy!

Nutritional Notes per serving:

422 calories, 27g protein, 37g carbs, 13g fiber, 26g fat