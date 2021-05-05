Billie Eilish’s recent British Vogue cover has everyone talking about her old Hollywood-inspired photoshoot, but what excited us most about the issue was the Grammy award-winning star's discussion about veganism with fellow superstar (and plant-based advocate) Orlando Bloom. During the Vogue interview, Eilish talked about her plant-based lifestyle, diving into her history with vegan diets and her work since then. The actor asked Eilish about her reasoning for adopting and promoting a plant-based lifestyle.

“I am vegan I’ve been vegan for – damn – seven years,” Eilish responded. “I learned about the dairy industry and the meat industry, which I already knew about… But once you know about that kind of thing you see, it’s really hard to go back. And now, even though I have lots of friends who eat dairy and meat and I never want to tell anybody what to do, I just can’t go on in my life knowing what’s going off in the animal world and not doing anything about it.”

The singer-songwriter continues to be a vocal advocate for veganism, especially highlighting its important relationship with food insecurity and climate change. During the interview, Vogue asked Eilish where she sees herself at 80 and how the world will look then. She responded with harsh criticism about how the world will look if people continue to ignore climate change.

“Girl, I’m not going to live until 80, none of us are!” Eilish replied. “Are you kidding me? We have like 10 years left...We’ve got to help the environment. I hope that the world doesn’t say ‘it’s over for you b*tches’ and then kill us all.”

Billie Eilish’s activism goes beyond her vocal advocacy. The singer joined Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara to serve vegan meals to homeless youth. Eilish works with her mother Maggie Baird and her charitable organization Support + Feed to combat food insecurity in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The mother-daughter duo believes that vegan food can help solve the food crisis while also providing nutritional food for those facing financial hardship.

The Vogue interview also featured a question from Hailey Beiber that asked Eilish where she prefers to get takeout. She answered that the Los Angeles-based Thai restaurant My Vegan sits at the top of her list. The young star continues to shatter the expectations from the media while using her platform to put the issues she cares about in the spotlight. From body positivity to environmental awareness, Eilish refuses to do anything but stay true to herself and her beliefs.