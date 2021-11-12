Billie Eilish Is the Face of a New Vegan Chocolate Bar

Billie Eilish’s vegan campaign is unstoppable: The pop icon just announced that she will be the face of the new vegan chocolate bar called Happier Than Ever – named after her album released this summer. The vegan confection will make its market debut for a limited launch next month. Support + Feed – an organization founded by Eilish’s mother Maggie Baird that centers around tackling food insecurity, the climate crisis, plant-based eating – announced the new candy bar today via Instagram.

Eilish’s new chocolate bar will begin shipping the vegan confection started on December 1, but fans and chocolate-lovers can order the chocolate bar starting now. The bar features 100 percent organic certified, vegan, and kosher ingredients, packaged in a compostable wrapper made from sustainable materials.

With only eight ingredients, Eilish intends to provide one of the healthiest, sustainable, and straightforward candy bars available. The ingredients include raw cane sugar, cocoa butter, bourbon vanilla extract, tiger nut powder, and chocolate liqueur. The vegan organic chocolate contains 37 percent cocoa that is certified by the Rainforest Alliance.

Consumers can order the Happier Than Ever chocolate bar for $10 per bar with a maximum of two per order via her website. Alongside the chocolate launch, Eilish’s website features a recipe that uses the chocolate bars entitled Billie’s Mini Vegan Milk Chocolate Buckeyes.

The 19-year-old superstar continues to broadcast the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle across all platforms as well as through her entire career. Eilish adopted a vegan diet seven years ago, citing several reasons including animal cruelty and sustainability. Since then, Eilish has worked across multiple industries to promote and even develop vegan products that innovate currently unsustainable markets.

Eilish will appear in a new documentary entitled They’re Trying to Kill Us released on November 11. The star will join NBA star Chris Paul, Ne-Yo, and other stars, vegan activists, and athletes in discussing how food insecurity and nutritional deprivation are directly linked to racial discrimination in the United States. Eilish will discuss how plant-based eating relates to combatting food insecurity and national nutritional scarcity.

“I want people to see this film,” Eilish said. “It is so important to help all of us understand the depth of the issue, and that we must all take action to change the food system.”

The singer is also working to change the fashion industry and highlight the importance of sustainable materials to replace animal-based leather and fur. Eilish released two new Nike sneakers that feature all vegan materials earlier this year. The new vegan Air Jordan collection features the artist’s signature slime green color – promoting the use of sustainable materials in iconic Nike products for the second time.

During the MET Gala, Eilish wore an Oscar de la Renta dress on one condition: The luxury brand would be required to drop fur from its entire selection. The fashion giant agreed and announced its departure from animal-based materials into the future, and Eilish walked the red carpet in the brand’s dress.

Beyond fashion, the Gen-Z star also just debuted her first fragrance – a cruelty-free perfume with notes of vanilla and cocoa called Eilish. The new fragrance became available at the beginning of November for $68 on BillieEilishFragrances.com. The scent is also reminiscent of mandarins, sugared flower petals, and red berries, contained in a specialized amber-colored bottle. Eilish continues to break ground in new industries, bringing plant-based recipes and methods to the industries requiring sustainable innovation.