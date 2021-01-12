A new bistro is opening in New York City with an entirely vegan menu that will serve up your favorite comfort classics like plant-based steak, 'scallop' cacio e Pepe, cheeseburger sliders, cauliflower wings, 'calamari', and more. This Friday, January 15th, you can enjoy all of these delicious, inventive meals at the restaurant Willow, located in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.

The creators of Beyond Sushi present Willow, vegan and kosher dining

Husband and wife Tali and Guy Vaknin, who are also at the helm of New York's popular fast-casual restaurants Beyond Sushi, are excited to open the new American bistro Willow, which focuses on elevated flavors and upscale presentations.

Guy Vaknin has decades of experience in the kitchen, starting a kosher catering service in Manhattan before his vegan sushi empire was born. Now, his newest endeavor combines two cooking styles he's most familiar with: Kosher and vegan. The menu includes dishes like vegan 'crab' cakes, truffle mac and 'cheese', 'tuna' melts, 'meatball' subs, eggplant lasagna, cherrywood smoked 'pastrami', and more.

Right now, Willow will be open for takeout and delivery through Postmates, Uber Eats, GrubHub/Seamless, Doordash, and directly from the Willow online or by calling the number on the restaurant's website. Once the COVID-19 restrictions lift, the restaurant has future plans to open outdoor and indoor dining in its sophisticated 2,200 square-foot space. The bistro will also be available for private events and large parties.

Place an order on opening day and receive a free treat

If you place an order on the restaurant's website this Friday, January 15th, you'll receive a complimentary dessert with any order of $25 or more. The dessert menu features vanilla bean cashew cheesecake with a crumbled chocolate chip cookie crust, coconut yogurt, hot fudge, and chocolate coconut truffles. Also on the menu is bananas foster with ice cream, a chocolate chip cookie skillet with peanut sauce, roasted peanuts, and chocolate ice cream, and lastly, a scoop of chocolate and vanilla ice cream.

We spoke with Chef Guy Vaknin about the opening of Willow, congratulating him and inquiring about what the inspiration behind the restaurant was. “Plant-based food is all about looking into the future and with that spirit I decided to bet on the future which I would do any day of the week! When everything around is so gloomy and dark I needed something to keep going and fighting and “Willow” is that spark for me. Creating, innovating, and building is the foundation in our company and we are going to move forward and look forward to a better future," Guy replied.

Check out Willow's menu on the restaurant's website and keep up with news and events on Willow's Instagram.