Avocados are the thrid healthiest fruits in the world after grapefruit and pineapple, according to Healthline, and still, the fibrous green fruit has a bad reputation, since they're high in fat and calories. Even though that's true–one avocado contains 21 grams of fat and 234 calories–they won't make you fat. Avocados actually help your body burn fat, and you can even lose weight eating an avocado a day, since the healthy fat in each bite helps you stay full for up to six hours. Avocados also have immune-boosting phytochemicals, and, provide you with 20 vitamins and minerals your body needs. The healthy fat in avocado can help lower your blood cholesterol and promote eye health, protecting your retinas from harmful blue wavelengths.

Avocados can be used in different ways than your basic quac or on toast. The fat is versatile, so you can use them in desserts like mousse, ice cream, iced pops, cakes, and they can be an egg replacer for your favorite traditional recipes. Not to take away from their flavor, avocado face masks hydrate and soothe skin and leave your complexion clearer.

Instead of just mashing them up with onions and cilantro for your favorite dip, we decided to share our favorite avocado dessert recipes so you can get creative. These recipes are easy to make, lower in calories than traditional desserts, and tastes fantastic.

Homemade Chocolate Avocado Ice Cream that is so super easy to make, velvety and incredible! You won't even taste the avocado but will love the chocolate creaminess! These recipes are brought to you by the California Avocado Commission.

Nutritional Highlights (per serving)

Calories: 120

Fat: 5 grams

Fiber: 4 grams

Sodium: 75 mg

Carbs: 17 grams

Recipe by Jen Nikolaus, provided by California Avocado Commission.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Homemade Chocolate Avocado Ice Cream Serves 7 Ingredients 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, Dutch-process preferred

1/4 cup Truvia Baking Blend

8 tsp. Truvia Brown Sugar Blend

1 ripe, Fresh California Avocado, seeded and peeled

1 cup plant-based milk

12 oz. fat-free evaporated milk, (1 can)

1/2 Tbsp. vanilla extract Instructions Combine all ingredients into blender or food processor. Blend until thoroughly combined and creamy. Pour into prepared ice cream maker and churn according to ice cream maker instructions (about 25-35 minutes).

(*Large avocados are recommended for this recipe. A large avocado averages about 8 ounces. If using smaller or larger size avocados adjust the quantity accordingly.)

These easy California Avocado Pops with Berry Swirls are a refreshing sweet treat for all ages!

Recipe by Carolyn Ketchum, provided by California Avocado Commission.

Prep Time: 8 hours 15 minutes

Cook Time: n/a

Total Time: 8 hours 15 minutes

California Avocado Pops with Berry Swirls Serves 6 Ingredients 2 ripe, Fresh California Avocados, peeled and pitted

1 1/2 cups coconut milk

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup frozen raspberries, or frozen blackberries Instructions In a blender or food processor, combine avocados, coconut milk, sugar, and vanilla extract.

Blend until smooth and remove about two-thirds of the mixture to a bowl. Add the berries to the remaining one-third of the mixture in the blender and blend until smooth. If it is too thick to blend, add another tablespoon of coconut milk. Drop small spoonfuls of the avocado mixture and berry mixture in an alternating pattern into 3-oz. ice pop molds. Tap the molds firmly on the counter to release as many air bubbles as possible. Press wooden ice pop sticks about two-thirds of the way into each popsicle. Freeze overnight. To release the pops from the mold, run hot water over the outside of the molds and tug gently on the stick until they release.

Icebox cakes are built for hot summer days when you couldn’t imagine turning on the oven to bake. The process is simple. Layer cookies with whipped cream in some sort of mold, and then chill until everything firms up. The cookies will soften as the cake chills, resulting in a light, sliceable cake that doesn’t require any actual cooking to make!

In this recipe, ripe California Avocados are whipped up with heavy cream, peppermint extract, lemon juice, and sugar. The minty avocado cream is then layered with chocolate sandwich cookies and chilled until firm. The finished icebox cake—similar to a grasshopper pie—is cool, creamy, and such a treat.

Recipe by Brandon Matzek, provided by California Avocado Commission.