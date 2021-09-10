The perfect plant-based brunch is right around the corner with these healthy, sweet, savory, all-natural toppings made with fruits and spices: Orange and Mango Cashew Cream and Berry Compote to go with your pancakes, waffles, muffins, and more.

Before you start this recipe, prepare a day in advance because the cashews need to be soaked overnight. Then, when you make the cream, all you will need are your ingredients and a high-speed blender. Your kitchen will smell like an award-winning bakery with the aroma of fresh fruits, zesty spices, and sweet maple syrup. If you choose to make extra or have leftovers, store them in the fridge for up to 5 or 7 days and smear the cream on almost anything, or dip your pretzels in for a sweet snack.

The berry compote is simple to make, and the perfect recipe to have on hand for any brunch occasion, or even a random weekday when you're craving a sweet topping on your yogurt. All you will do is prep the berries, cook them for 5 to 8 minutes over medium-low heat, add your additional ingredients, mix, and serve.

Recipe Developer: Patti Delgado of Vibrant

Orange and Mango Cashew Cream

Ingredients

Soaked Cashews 1 cup

Pitted dates 2ea

Mango 1 TBSP

Cardamom 1/8 tsp

Orange Zest 2 TBSP

Orange Juice 2 TBSP

Maple Syrup 1 TBSP

Salt 1/8 tsp

Water 1/4-1/2 cup

Instructions

Soak 1 cup of raw cashews overnight. Drain and rinse cashews until water runs clear. In a high-power blender add cashews, pitted dates, mango, cardamom, orange zest, orange juice, maple syrup, salt, and 1/4 cup of water and begin to blend until smooth. Slowly add the remaining water until you've reached a smooth consistency. Place in an airtight container. Will hold for 5-7 days

Berry Compote

Ingredients

Strawberry 1 1/2 cups

Raspberry 1 1/2 cups

coconut sugar 1 1/2 TBSP

orange zest 1 1/2 tsp

orange juice 1 1/2 TBSP

arrowroot flour/starch/powder 1 1/2 tsp

Instructions

Remove the tops to the strawberries and cut them in half, now measure out what you need and place it into a small saucepot, add raspberries, coconut sugar, orange zest, and orange juice. At medium-low heat bring the mixture to a simmer and stir, try not to break up the strawberries. Cook for 5-8 minutes. In a small bowl add your arrowroot with 2-3 tsps of water and mix until slurry is combined and add to the compote, stir and cook for 1 min, remove from heat, cool and serve, or place in an airtight container. Will hold for 5-7 days.

Nutritionals: Servings 6

Calories 190 | Total Fat 10.9g | Saturated Fat 2.1g | Sodium 55mg | Total Carbohydrate 22g | Dietary Fiber 3.7g | Total Sugars 11.6g | Protein 4.3g | Calcium 27mg | Iron 2mg | Potassium 269mg |