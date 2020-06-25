Baked Vegan Chocolate Donuts Recipe

Vegan donuts are always a crowd-pleaser because it's hard to come across a bakery that makes them without eggs or dairy. These baked donuts are soft on the outside and pillow-like on the inside. Normally, donuts are fried, high in calories, and fat. However, these donuts are baked, made with real ingredients, and high in plant-based protein, so every bite will feel guilt-free. Drizzle the icing on top, or add your own twist with berries and natural sweeteners. You won't regret making these donuts!

Recipe Developer: Mairi Rivers, @gingervegan

Why we love it: The internet is flooded with donut recipes that are unhealthy, hard to make, and fried. This recipe is the exact opposite! Make these donuts in less than 30 minutes and treat yourself to a delicious dessert.

Make it for: A morning treat, mid-day snack, or a dinner dessert with a scoop of dairy-free ice cream.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Bake Time: 15 minutes