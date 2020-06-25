Baked Vegan Chocolate Donuts Recipe
Vegan donuts are always a crowd-pleaser because it's hard to come across a bakery that makes them without eggs or dairy. These baked donuts are soft on the outside and pillow-like on the inside. Normally, donuts are fried, high in calories, and fat. However, these donuts are baked, made with real ingredients, and high in plant-based protein, so every bite will feel guilt-free. Drizzle the icing on top, or add your own twist with berries and natural sweeteners. You won't regret making these donuts!
Recipe Developer: Mairi Rivers, @gingervegan
Why we love it: The internet is flooded with donut recipes that are unhealthy, hard to make, and fried. This recipe is the exact opposite! Make these donuts in less than 30 minutes and treat yourself to a delicious dessert.
Make it for: A morning treat, mid-day snack, or a dinner dessert with a scoop of dairy-free ice cream.
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Bake Time: 15 minutes
Makes 18 donuts
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 cups of soy milk
- 2 tsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 cup of sugar
- 1/4 cup of oil
- 1/2 cup of cocoa powder
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract
- 1 1/4 cup of wholemeal self-raising flour
- 2 tbsp chia seeds
- Icing sugar, cocoa powder, and hot water for the glaze
Instructions
- Mix the soy milk and vinegar together in a bowl and leave for a couple of minutes. The milk will separate to form vegan buttermilk.
- Add the oil, sugar, and vanilla and mix well.
- Finally, add in the flour and chia seeds and mix until there are no lumps.
- Spoon into well-greased molds and bake in a preheated oven at 356 F/180 C for 10-15 minutes. You may need less time depending on your oven. Test with a skewer to check if they are cooked through. Cool on a wire rack.
- Mix the icing with a little cocoa powder to the desired consistency and dip the cooled doughnuts in. Sprinkle with your favorite decorations before the icing sets.