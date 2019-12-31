Baked Kale Chips with Sea Salt and Crushed Red Pepper Flakes
Baked Kale Chips
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 3 cups kale
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Sea salt and pepper to taste
- Sprinkle red Pepper Flakes
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Take a sheet pan and line with parchment paper.
- Wash the kale and pat dry with a paper towel.
- In a bowl, season the kale with black pepper and sea salt. If you like a spicy kick to your snacks sprinkle red pepper flakes on top. Drizzle with olive oil and mix together all the seasonings.
- Spread the seasoned kale on the lined sheet pan and pop into the preheated oven.
- Use a fork to mix up the kale halfway through to ensure it cooks evenly.
- Cook for a total of 20-25 minutes depending on how crunchy you like your kale chips.
Nutritional Notes:
Calories 110, Total Fat 7g, Sat. Fat 1g, Sodium 278 mg, Total Carbs 10.5 g, Fiber 1.5 g, Protein 3g