Baked Kale Chips with Sea Salt and Crushed Red Pepper Flakes

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Baked Kale Chips

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 3 cups kale
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • Sea salt and pepper to taste
  • Sprinkle red Pepper Flakes

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Take a sheet pan and line with parchment paper.
  2. Wash the kale and pat dry with a paper towel.
  3. In a bowl, season the kale with black pepper and sea salt. If you like a spicy kick to your snacks sprinkle red pepper flakes on top. Drizzle with olive oil and mix together all the seasonings.
  4. Spread the seasoned kale on the lined sheet pan and pop into the preheated oven.
  5. Use a fork to mix up the kale halfway through to ensure it cooks evenly.
  6. Cook for a total of 20-25 minutes depending on how crunchy you like your kale chips.

Nutritional Notes:
Calories 110, Total Fat 7g, Sat. Fat 1g, Sodium 278 mg, Total Carbs 10.5 g, Fiber 1.5 g, Protein 3g

Filed Under: 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge Snack
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top