When you're craving something sweet, tart, and savory, enjoy a slice of this lemon loaf cake, it's completely dairy-free, easy-to-make, and low in calories. The loaf is so delicious that you will want to eat the whole cake, but one slice of cake is roughly 277 calories and contains about 4 grams of protein. The ingredients call for healthier alternatives, but if you want to avoid refined sugars, try monk fruit, maple syrup, or another natural sweetener with this guide. Looking for a gluten-free twist? The recipe developer suggests an easy swap: King Arthur Gluten-Free flours.

The best part about baking this cake is that all you need is 10 minutes to prep the ingredients in one bowl. Then, you will let the cake bake in the oven for about 50 minutes and your entire kitchen will smell like a world-famous bakery. In the meantime, work on the vegan cream cheese frosting because it is the icing on the cake and my favorite part of the entire dessert. I could eat a spoonful of the frosting, it's so creamy and rich. When you take the cake from the oven, let it cool for about 5 minutes then smear the vegan cream cheese frosting all over for a glossy, decadent finish. Cut into the cake and watch the warm steam surround your kitchen with a comforting scent (video below for proof).

Baking this loaf is the perfect way to end your workweek and everyone in your family will enjoy this dessert. Save the leftovers (if there are any) and treat yourself to a slice in the morning with your cup of tea. This recipe was created by popular vegan/vegetarian food blogger Jillian Glenn who goes by @peanutbutterandjillybeans. Find her page for more delicious, low-calorie, savory, and sweet vegan eats.

Message From the Recipe Developer: "This Super Moist Vegan Lemon Loaf is just that... Super Moist! It’s lightly lemony, and melt-in-your-mouth good. This recipe is as easy as it is delicious. The Super Moist Lemon Loaf is Vegan and can be made Gluten-Free. This is an addictive treat that your friends and family will love. Everyone will ask you for the recipe and be shocked when they find out it's vegan. The loaf is topped with my famous mouth watering vegan cream cheese icing for an out of this world vegan treat!"

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 45 mins

Total Time: 55 mins