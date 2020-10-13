Un macaron du “vegan” s'il vous plait! Award-winning French pastry chef Pierre Hermé has just created his first vegan macaron.

Called the Rose des Sables macaroon, the pastry uses an almond and oat-milk chocolate filling with rose and praline cookies. Algae extract and potato protein replaces the egg usually found in the French dessert. Chef Pierre Hermé’s newest vegan confection has been launched in celebration of his new book, Infiniment Macaron, all about, as you likely guessed, the art of macarons.

Chef Pierre Hermé Introduces a Vegan Macaron

Chef Hermé described the flavor profile of the macaroon, saying, “The soft and caramelized notes of the roasted almond mix with the suave fragrances of the rose-scented milk chocolate ganache to achieve the epitome of taste.” The French take their pastries very seriously, and it certainly sounds like chef Hermé put a lot of thought into his new creation.

Chef Hermé is not the only notable pastry chef to “veganize” the world’s most Instagram-able pastry. The Parisian Bakery Lauderée’s Los Angeles location partnered with the plant-based chef Mathew Kenney to launch a vegan menu. The Los Angeles and New York City locations both serve plant-based versions of breakfast classics as well as dairy-free confections.

Although Chef Hermé’s macaron is only available in Hermé’s Paris bakery, those not lucky enough to live up the “rue” can make their own vegan pastry at home with our fruit tart recipe. Or, if you’re someone who doesn’t love the baking aspect of baked goods, check out this list of seven bakeries you can order plant-based pastries from, delivered right to your door. Bon appetite!