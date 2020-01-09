Avocado and Rice Wrapped With Nori
WHY WE LOVE IT: Surprisingly, an easy snack to make that is both filling and nutritious. If avocado doesn't fill you until dinner, throw-in cucumbers and carrots. Make this before you take on your busy day!
INGREDIENTS:
- Brown or white rice (1/2 cup)
- Nori strips
- Avocado
- Sesame Seeds
- Soy Sauce
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Cook sticky rice and let it cool until it is room temperature.
- Take a cup of rice and mold with your hands into an oval shape.
- Slice the avocado and place it onto the rice.
- Take the nori strips and wrap around the avocado topped rice.
- Sprinkle sesame seeds and black sesame seeds on top.
- Pour soy sauce in a side dish (or on the dish) and enjoy!
Nutritional Notes: Per serving (½ of recipe)
413 calories, 6g protein, 50g carbs, 8g fiber, 12g fat