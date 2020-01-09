What We're Cooking This Weekend: Avocado and Rice Wrapped With Nori

WHY WE LOVE IT: Surprisingly, an easy snack to make that is both filling and nutritious. If avocado doesn't fill you until dinner, throw-in cucumbers and carrots. Make this before you take on your busy day!

INGREDIENTS:

Brown or white rice (1/2 cup)

Nori strips

Avocado

Sesame Seeds

Soy Sauce

INSTRUCTIONS:

Cook sticky rice and let it cool until it is room temperature. Take a cup of rice and mold with your hands into an oval shape. Slice the avocado and place it onto the rice. Take the nori strips and wrap around the avocado topped rice. Sprinkle sesame seeds and black sesame seeds on top. Pour soy sauce in a side dish (or on the dish) and enjoy!

Nutritional Notes: Per serving (½ of recipe)

413 calories, 6g protein, 50g carbs, 8g fiber, 12g fat