Asian Noodles in Creamy Cashew Sauce

This recipe is gluten-free, full of flavor, easily customizable and super easy to make. In fact, it's so good, this will probably be added to your list of favorite family dinner meals. Crush some toasted cashews on top and eat these noodles with a side of garlic chili sauce and vegan hoisin sauce to take it up another notch!

INGREDIENTS:

Rice Noodles

1 Tbsp Sesame Seed Oil

1/2 Cup Onions, diced

1/2 Block Extra firm tofu, cubed

2 Cloves Garlic, minced

1 Cup Shitake Mushrooms, sliced

1/2 Cup Broccoli, chopped

1/4 Cup Red Bell Pepper, chopped

1/4 Cup Yellow Bell Pepper, Chopped

1/4 Cup Carrots, chopped

1 Chilli Pepper, finely chopped

1 Tbsp Tamari

1/3 Tsp 5 Spice Chinese Blend, optional

Creamy Cashew Sauce

1 Cup Raw Cashews, soaked in hot water for 20 mins

1 1/2 Cup Non-Dairy Milk

2 Tbsp Gluten-Free Miso Paste

1 Tbsp Tamari

1 Tbsp Rice Wine Vinegar

1 Tbsp Sesame Seed Oil

1/4 Tsp Pepper

INSTRUCTIONS:

Boil some water and soak your raw cashews in hot water for 20 minutes. Cook the rice noodles as directed on the package. As noodles are cooking, prep all your veggies. Once noodles are cooked, set aside. To make the sauce, drain your soaked cashews and add to a high-speed blender. Add the rest of the Creamy Cashew Sauce ingredients and blend until combined and smooth. Set aside. Heat your sesame oil in a large non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Add your onions and garlic into the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes, or until garlic starts to brown and onions become translucent. Add the rest of your veggies into the pan and continue to cook for 5-7 minutes. Add your 5 Spice Chinese blend and Tamari sauce. Cook for an additional 1 minute. Turn heat down to low. Add your sauce and noodles. Stir until veggies and noodles are evenly mixed in sauce. Serve right away. Top off with some toasted sesame seeds and toasted cashews. Enjoy!

Nutritional Notes:

800 calories, 30g protein, 103g carbs, 12g fiber, 38g fat