We all waited patiently for Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber to release their new duet 'Stuck with U' inspired by loved ones at home during the COVD-19 shelter-in-place period. The talented artists posted to social media at the time of the release of their new song, of which all proceeds will be donated to First Responders Children's Foundation, according to Universal Music Group.

Couples and communities were asked to send in videos of themselves dancing around with friends, dogs, on a Zoom call, or even solo. This was an opportunity for high schoolers to show off their prom dresses and dance moves in place of their canceled events. The songs' music video features celebrities like Justin and Hailey Bieber, Dalton Gomez (Arianna's new boyfriend), and popular vegan Jaden Smith having fun and twirling around together.

Then, there's the infamous Tiger King star Carole Baskin and husband dressed in tiger costumes swaying in their living room. The controversial big-cat keepers have an ongoing couple #goals joke because, as depicted in the show, they have been through wild events and are always there for each other. Now, if you haven't binge-watched the Netflix docu-series, Carole Baskin is the owner of Big Cat Rescue, an animal sanctuary and she is also the nemesis of Joe Exotic and is a controversial topic for animal-rights advocates, along with activists and vegans, and others who think she is a manipulator of the media.

Last night before the video was released to the public, Bieber tweeted a video of the dancing couple in their leopard robes and masks and joked, "He ain't going nowhere" with a crazy-faced emoji.

Grande, an ethical vegan and animal-rights advocate, disapproved of this clip and blocked it from appearing in the music video. She quickly replied to Justin's tweet by tweeting, "for the record, I did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ..... unique. anyway, 7.5 hours!" The last bit referred to the countdown until the song dropped.

Grande's choice of the word "unique" made fans laugh and generated a cascade of memes that showed her saying the word unique. Grande responded to the fan reaction: "I am very glad someone is laughing." She adds a crying emoji to her tweet and adds, "the f*cking heart attacks I had over this." Although Grande did not explicitly say why she opposed Baskin's appearance in her video with Bieber, it may stem from her beliefs about the ethical treatment of animals. Watch the edited version of the music video below.

Tiger King has garnered so much attention that when Nicholas Cage was announced to be playing Joe Exotic in the upcoming movie version it made national headlines. This story is sure to keep the tiger buzz purring along for another few weeks.