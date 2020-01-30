Jaden Smith’s I Love You Truck Serves Up Vegan Meals for Free on Skid Row

This past weekend in LA, Jaden Smith's I LOVE YOU Restaurant Truck was in attendance at the Carnival of Love on Skid Row, organized and hosted by the Wayfarer Foundation . (An earlier version of this story mistakenly identified Smith as the organizer.) Wayfarer has hosted this Carnival on Skid Row for the past 8 years, as a way of bringing food and awareness to the homeless people of Skid Row, who live in squalid conditions in the middle of one of the wealthiest cities in the country.

Jaden Smith's I LOVE YOU restaurant served up vegan food for free to anyone in need or who wanted it. Posting on Instagram, Smith, an advocate for the vegan lifestyle and founder of the charitable water brand JUST Water, gave credit to the other brands that joined the effort, naming Levi's, New Balance, Wayfarer Foundation, Impossible Foods and Cafe Gratitude (which made our list of the best vegan LA spots) which handed out food and goods to support community members alongside the I LOVE YOU restaurant, which dished up hearty vegan meals out of their food truck.

In a video posted to the restaurant's Instagram, I LOVE YOU highlights the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles, which has nearly 5,000 unhoused community members living in makeshift shelters and tents on the streets. The video goes on to say that they decided to take action by providing "fresh, high-quality vegan meals" to lower-income community members because "we are all one family".

While Smith held the first event of this kind back in July for his birthday, this past week's event was the first of 2020, but will certainly not be the last: Smith aims to hold these community aid carnivals monthly and expand his reach outside of Los Angeles to other areas of the country. To help support his efforts, I LOVE YOU has a Patreon page where anyone can choose from different tiers of donation amounts and assist monthly in the effort to bring clean, healthy food and support to unhoused members of low-income communities.