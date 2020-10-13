Singer Fantasia Taylor, best-known by her maiden name Fantasia Barrino, the season three winner of American Idol, recently revealed on Instagram that she is eating a vegan diet. She shared a story with her 4.2 million Instagram followers and announced the big switch, saying, “Taylor's Gone Vegan."

Taylor's post was a video of her and her husband making a vegan recipe of stuffed zucchini that also had the caption “Healthy Living– ITS TIME!!!”. In another Instagram post, she captioned a picture of vegetables, cooking supplies, and vegan ingredients with “Vegan life has been nice," to help document the new products and tools she is using to switch to a vegan diet.

A month after announcing her diet change, it seems Taylor is not only still vegan but loving the meals she has been preparing. Yesterday, she posted a story of a full plate of vegan food followed by her subsequent empty plate after polishing off everything. Fantasia is prioritizing her health now since she has struggled with health-related issues in the past. About a decade ago she had to be taken to the hospital after overdosing on aspirin and sleep aid. She has also openly discussed her weight struggles in the past further leading her to focus on a healthy lifestyle.

A number of celebrities have chosen to follow a vegan or plant-based diet, speaking openly about the wealth of benefits that come with this way of eating. Some of these celebrities include Lizzo, Lenny Kravitz, Ariana Grande, and many others. The number of plant-based celebrities and influencers, like Fantasia, continues to grow and inspire others to switch to a healthier lifestyle.