Vegans can add another name to their star-studded celebrity roster, which includes the likes of Ariana Grande, Joaquin Phoenix, Forest Whitaker, RZA, and more: Grammy-award winning musician Lenny Kravitz has just revealed that he is vegan, eats 'primarily raw' meals, and grows most of his food himself, in a recent interview with Men's Health.

Kravitz, who lives in an Airstream trailer in the Bahamas, gives the publication a tour of his kitchen and shows what's stocked in his fridge."What we have is green, and more green: We've got cucumbers, mangoes, broccoli, kale, salad greens. Over here on the table, fresh from the farm, we've got breadfruit and soursop, which is my favorite. Soursop is so good for you– you should try it." Kravitz continues by showing the camera more fresh-picked produce as well as herbs that he plucked from his own garden.

"A great blessing here in the Bahamas is that I'm able to grow my own food, so I have a garden where most of this food comes from. As you can see, I'm vegan and primarily raw. I have done extensive raw diets when I eat raw for a year. When I'm here I love to eat as much fruit as possible, especially in the summertime."

Kravitz says the secret to his longevity and health is his vegan diet and workout regimen. "I'm very careful about what I put into my body, and how I take care of my body, so its a combination of eating all of these things that I have shown you and working out and keeping my muscles and my joints in shape so that I can do what I do, which is get up on stage and play music and have a body that feels free so that I can express myself."

The rockstar admits that he does have a cheat day every once in a while, which will consist of foods like "pasta, bread, pancakes, waffles, carbs, carbs, and more carbs!" Kravtiz then takes Men's Health on a tour of his "gym" which is just a horizontally growing palm tree that he lies down on and lifts dumbbell weights. He FaceTimes with his trainer Dodd Romero for direction, but it is clear that the vegan star only needs few things to maintain his simple life: An abundant garden full of fresh fruits and vegetables, his dog, and the great outdoors to get his exercise.