Don’t know where to find tasty and affordable plant-based foods? Amazon Fresh’s new expanded plant-based selection will allow people nationwide to get nutritious vegan foods delivered directly to their doorsteps with 15 new products under its Fresh Plant-Based product line. With plant-based demand at an all-time high, Amazon’s new selections aim to make vegan foods more accessible than ever before.

Amazon’s Fresh Plant-Based selection offers 15 new-to-the-market products that will be distributed to retailers nationwide. Customers will also be able to order any of the plant-based foods directly from Amazon Marketplace. The Fresh Plant-Based line will include signature vegan Patties, Italian meatballs, Chick’nNuggets, and almond milk. The company intends to bring affordable plant-based options to people everywhere, guaranteeing that the new products do not sacrifice quality or taste at all.

The vegan meat and dairy alternatives have been developed with a nutrient-rich recipe. The Patties contain 21 grams of protein a serving, the Crispy Chick’n Nuggets contain 12 grams of protein per serving, and Amazon's new almond milk products all feature 50 percent more calcium than conventional dairy milk. Alongside the product launch, Amazon released customer reviews regarding the new plant-based meat and dairy alternatives.

“I have tried so many different brands trying to find one that would satisfy my taste buds,” a customer wrote about the Plant-Based Patties. I am so glad I gave these a try, because I absolutely love these, and will continue buying them.”

“Way to go Amazon Fresh, these plant-based meatballs are a home run!” Another customer wrote about the Plant-Based Italian Meatballs. “The texture is identical to meat. Flavor profile is spot on for an Italian-style meal. These pair perfectly in a marinara. Highly recommend as a direct replacement to eliminate meat from your diet, you won’t even notice a difference...these things are amazing!”

Amazon announced that the company intends to continue expanding the Fresh product selection throughout the year. The Fresh Plant-Based line aims to make plant-based food more affordable marketwide as more people take interest in healthier and more sustainable foods.

Amazon’s Plant-Based Demand

People worldwide have started leaning into plant-based foods and major companies including Amazon have taken note. Last summer, Amazon recorded that shoppers searched for vegan meat 44,000 times during the month of June. The data signified an unprecedented demand for plant-based meats alternative.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, food delivery and online shopping skyrockets, adding $105 billion to US e-commerce in 2020. Now, Amazon’s new Fresh Plant-Based selection will cater to the massive online consumer base. During last June, Amazon shoppers search for terms including ‘vegan burgers,’ vegan chicken,’ ‘vegan meat,’ and ‘vegan fish.’

Vegan Delivery is Breaking Records

Beyond the Fresh Plant-Based brand, Amazon is working with other retailers and companies to expand its plant-based offerings. Late last year, online grocery company PlantX announced that it would partner with Amazon Marketplace to maximize its distribution and delivery abilities. Now, people can browse through and shop from PlantX's impressive grocery catalog, which currently offers over 10,000 vegan products including major vegan brands and smaller, locally-based products.

“We recognize the potential of joining Amazon as a third-party seller on its platform," PlantX CEO Lorne Rapkin said at the time. "Being active on Amazon Marketplace means that we will be able to leverage Amazon's world-class e-commerce resources."