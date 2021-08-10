If you love flaky, gooey cinnamon rolls, then try this version without the dairy – we gave the classic warm treat a vegan makeover. This easy air fryer recipe only takes 10 minutes to prep and 12 minutes to bake and is full of warm caramelized, nutty, cinnamon flavors, a comforting taste and smell everyone loves. Add a tablespoon of finely chopped pecans or your favorite nut for an extra crunch and enjoy this healthier-for-you dairy-free dessert for breakfast or after dinner.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 12 minutes per batch

Vegan Cinnamon Rolls

Serves 8

Ingredients

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

6 tablespoons coconut oil, melted

3⁄4 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

1⁄2 cup confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons coconut cream

Instructions

Preheat the air fryer to 320°F. Cut parchment paper to fit the air fryer basket. Unroll puff pastry into a large rectangle. Brush with coconut oil, then evenly sprinkle sugar and cinnamon around the dough, coating as evenly as possible. Starting at one of the long sides, roll dough into a log, then use a little water on your fingers to seal the edge. Slice dough into eight rounds. Place on parchment in the air fryer basket, working in batches as necessary, and cook 12 minutes until golden brown and flaky. Let cool for 5 minutes. In a small bowl, whisk confectioners’ sugar and coconut cream together until smooth. Drizzle over cinnamon rolls and serve.

Adapted from The “I Love My Air Fryer” 5-Ingredient Recipe Book by Robin Fields. Copyright © 2021 by Simon & Schuster, Inc. Photographs by James Stefiuk. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved

Nutritionals

Calories 460 | Total Fat 29g | Saturated Fat 14.2g | Sodium 118mg | Total Carbohydrate 49g | Dietary Fiber 1.7g | Total Sugars 19.3g | Protein 3.6g | Calcium 22mg | Iron 1mg | Potassium 46mg |