Air Fryer Recipe: Vegan Classic Cinnamon Rolls Made Over
If you love flaky, gooey cinnamon rolls, then try this version without the dairy – we gave the classic warm treat a vegan makeover. This easy air fryer recipe only takes 10 minutes to prep and 12 minutes to bake and is full of warm caramelized, nutty, cinnamon flavors, a comforting taste and smell everyone loves. Add a tablespoon of finely chopped pecans or your favorite nut for an extra crunch and enjoy this healthier-for-you dairy-free dessert for breakfast or after dinner.
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 12 minutes per batch
Vegan Cinnamon Rolls
Serves 8
Ingredients
- 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
- 6 tablespoons coconut oil, melted
- 3⁄4 cup granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
- 1⁄2 cup confectioners’ sugar
- 2 tablespoons coconut cream
Instructions
- Preheat the air fryer to 320°F. Cut parchment paper to fit the air fryer basket.
- Unroll puff pastry into a large rectangle. Brush with coconut oil, then evenly sprinkle sugar and cinnamon around the dough, coating as evenly as possible.
- Starting at one of the long sides, roll dough into a log, then use a little water on your fingers to seal the edge.
- Slice dough into eight rounds. Place on parchment in the air fryer basket, working in batches as necessary, and cook 12 minutes until golden brown and flaky. Let cool for 5 minutes.
- In a small bowl, whisk confectioners’ sugar and coconut cream together until smooth. Drizzle over cinnamon rolls and serve.
Adapted from The “I Love My Air Fryer” 5-Ingredient Recipe Book by Robin Fields. Copyright © 2021 by Simon & Schuster, Inc. Photographs by James Stefiuk. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved
Nutritionals
Calories 460 | Total Fat 29g | Saturated Fat 14.2g | Sodium 118mg | Total Carbohydrate 49g | Dietary Fiber 1.7g | Total Sugars 19.3g | Protein 3.6g | Calcium 22mg | Iron 1mg | Potassium 46mg |