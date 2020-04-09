Actor Director Jon Abrahams' Power Meal-Replacement Smoothie

Being on set all day directing and starring in an action-thriller-comedy with an all-star cast can take a lot of energy, as was the case for actor-director Jon Abrahams, whose credits include Clover, the fast-paced comedy thriller just released on-demand, along with more movies than we can name here.

You've likely seen Abrahams in one of your favorite films since he has starred in Scary Movie, Meet the Parents, House of Wax and others. Here he shares his secret to all-day energy in the form of his "power meal-replacement" smoothie with blueberries and plant-based protein powder.

This smoothie is the perfect meal-replacement full of protein, antioxidants, and energy for those busy days when you can't stop to enjoy a sit-down meal. Like when the entire crew is looking to you for answers, and you need to keep moving fast and stay focused on blocking the next scene since by keeping the shooting going you save time, money and everyone's creative energy.