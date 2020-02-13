Thinking of Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas? Decorate These Vegan Chocolate Sugar Cookies

RECIPE OF THE DAY: FEBRUARY 13

FROM: @peanutbutterpluschocolate

WHY WE LOVE IT: These gluten-free cookies are as soft as a feather and taste delicious. Decorate them with pink vegan frosting and give them to your loved ones for Valentine's Day.

TOTAL TIME: 30 minutes

Prep: 20 minutes Cook: 10 minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 13

MAKE IT FOR: Valentine's Day or decorate them with your Galentines at your G.N.I (Girl's Night In). This recipe is also a fun craft for kids!

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup vegan butter room temperature

1/2 cup cane sugar or Truvia

1/3 cup brown sugar or Truvia

1 tsp vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract

2 cups gluten free baking flour

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tbsp tapioca flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

3-4 tbsp almond milk

Strawberry Frosting

1/2 cup vegan butter room temperature

1/2 cup powdered freeze dried strawberries blended

4-6 cups powdered sugar

4 tbsp almond milk

INSTRUCTIONS: