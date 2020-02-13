Thinking of Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas? Decorate These Vegan Chocolate Sugar Cookies
RECIPE OF THE DAY: FEBRUARY 13
FROM: @peanutbutterpluschocolate
WHY WE LOVE IT: These gluten-free cookies are as soft as a feather and taste delicious. Decorate them with pink vegan frosting and give them to your loved ones for Valentine's Day.
TOTAL TIME: 30 minutes
Prep: 20 minutes Cook: 10 minutes
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 13
MAKE IT FOR: Valentine's Day or decorate them with your Galentines at your G.N.I (Girl's Night In). This recipe is also a fun craft for kids!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 cup vegan butter room temperature
- 1/2 cup cane sugar or Truvia
- 1/3 cup brown sugar or Truvia
- 1 tsp vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract
- 2 cups gluten free baking flour
- 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 tbsp tapioca flour
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 3-4 tbsp almond milk
Strawberry Frosting
- 1/2 cup vegan butter room temperature
- 1/2 cup powdered freeze dried strawberries blended
- 4-6 cups powdered sugar
- 4 tbsp almond milk
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 350 F and prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, beat the room temperature butter, cane sugar and brown sugar with a handheld mixer on high until light and fluffy. Add in the vanilla and continue mixing until combined. In another bowl, stir together the gluten free baking flour, tapioca flour, cocoa powder and baking soda until combined. Slowly add the flour mixture to the butter mixture and mix until a dry dough forms. Add in the almond milk one tablespoon at a time until the dough comes together.
- Roll the dough out between two pieces of parchment paper until it's 1/4 inch in thickness. Use cookie cutters to cut out shapes. Bake for 7-10 minutes. For super soft cookies, don't over bake them.
- Once the cookies have cooled, place the butter into a large mixing bowl and beat using a hand held mixer until light and fluffy, about 1-2 minutes. Add in the powdered sugar, freeze dried strawberries and almond milk at the same time and then continue mixing until everything is well blended. Add in more powdered sugar as needed until you reach your desired consistency.
- You can decorate the cookies however you like but I prefer to place the frosting into a piping bag fitted with a star tip and pipe frosting stars over the cookies. Top with sprinkles and serve.