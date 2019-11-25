A Healthier and Nutritious Version of Traditional English Breakfast

RECIPE OF THE DAY: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25

THE DISH: Healthy Full English Vegan Breakfast

FROM: @myveganminimalist

WHY WE LOVE IT: A traditional english breakfast is usually caloric, and high in sodium. This recipe is healthier and plant-based.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 10 Minutes Cook: 35 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 9 plus salt

MAKE IT FOR: A comfort breakfast and a healthier version of an English vegan breakfast.

SPECIAL NOTE: Preheat the oven to 356 °F and make the sausage first. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

INGREDIENTS

2 stems cherry tomatoes on the vine

3 veggie sausages (I chose Linda McCartney’s Vegetarian Sausages which are also vegan)

2 cups of kale

349g of silken tofu (I used firm silken tofu)

1 can of beans in tomato sauce (reduced salt)

½ can chickpeas

2 scallions (spring onions)

Seasoning: Cajun spice mix, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, paprika

Olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 180°C/ 356 °F (fan oven). Place sausages and cherry tomatoes on a baking tray. Season tomatoes with salt, black pepper and a tiny drizzle of olive oil (optional). Bake both for 15 minutes.

In the meantime, steam kale over a boiling pan of water (or just boil). Steaming is the healthier option as some of the nutrients might leak into the water. Make sure to season it with a generous pinch of salt.

Drain and press the tofu to remove all water. Heat a non-stick pan and crumble up the tofu. Add plenty of seasoning – generous amounts of Cajun spice, black pepper and garlic. Add paprika powder and salt to taste. Gently cook on medium heat for approx. 10 minutes.

In a separate pan warm up your beans in tomato sauce.

Serve with chopped up spring onions and chickpeas. Don’t forget to check out my recipe for the most delicious Cajun-spiced chickpeas.