Don't have much time to spend in the kitchen? Make this recipe in the snap of a finger. These no-bake granola bites are easy to make and take very little time, less than 8 minutes.

The ingredients list calls for healthy, natural, plant-based foods, most of which you probably have stored in your pantry or fridge. The granola bars are healthier-for-you than eating store-bought brands, which are typically made with preservatives and loaded with added sugars.

The homemade bites are made with Quaker Instant Oatmeal, a healthy source of fiber that gives the granola bars a thicker texture, and sweetened naturally with maple syrup, a healthier alternative to refined sugars. Almond butter makes these bars gooey and gives a sticky texture while delivering a naturally sweet taste and a healthy serving of plant-based protein.

Each bite is full of optional dark chocolate chips or you can add a healthier option of your choice, like goji berries or dried coconut. Children love the taste of these easy, delicious, homemade granola bars that they can make on their own because there is no baking or sharp utensils involved. The granola bars taste like cookies but contain fewer calories. Make them for a quick snack or healthy dessert and save the leftovers in the fridge for up to one week. If you are trying to kick your sugar cravings, these bars are a healthy way to do so.

Recipe Developer: Sailor Bailey. "These no-bake granola bars require no baking so you can enjoy them during the hot summer days. They are delicious and sweetened with maple syrup. The whole family will love them."

Prep Time: 8 minutes

No-Bake Granola Bars Serves 12 Ingredients 2 cups Quaker Original Instant Oatmeal (about 6 packs of instant) * use 1½ cups if you prefer a softer texture

½ cup maple syrup

½ cup almond butter

1 cup almonds

¼ cup dark chocolate chips

2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla extract

⅛ tsp sea salt Instructions Place all the ingredients except chocolate chips into a food processor or strong blender. Blend for a few minutes, you may need to open the lid and loosen with a spatula a few times. The mixture should be thick and crumbly but hold together when you squeeze it with your hand. Once mixture is well blended, add in chocolate chips and pulse together lightly to keep chips in original form. Line an 8x8 pan or bread load with parchment paper. Fill with mixer and press down on the mix firmly until it is formed into a square (see above photo for an example of how it should look). Refrigerate for an hour before cutting and enjoying. You can store in the fridge for up to a week for snacks.

Nutrition Facts:

Serving: 12servings | Calories: 220kcal | Fat: 13g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Sodium: 45mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 10g