Today, September 14th is Support Latino Business day! Mayors across the country including in Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, District of Columbia, El Paso, Houston, Lawrence, Los Angeles, McAllen, Oakland, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco have issued city proclamations in observance of the special day and are urging communities to support local Latinx businesses. To celebrate Support Latino Business day and Hispanic Heritage Month, which starts tomorrow, we’ve rounded up 7 of our favorite Latinx vegan food entrepreneurs.

1. Brizo Dressing

Finding vegan-friendly sauces can be a bit tricky but thanks to Latina-owned Brizo your pantry can be stocked with a flavorful plant-based dressing. The zesty yet simple sauce is an heirloom family recipe and is good on everything. It’s made with four ingredients: lemon juice, EVOO, and a mixture of signature herbs and spices. It can be used as a dipping sauce, marinade, salad dressing, pasta sauce, and more. In addition to being vegan, it’s also Keto, gluten-free, non-GMO, and low-cal. The sauce comes in two varieties—spicy and mild.

2. Soy Chorizo by Cacique Inc.

This vegan meat replacement has been around since the '70s and Cacinque Inc.'s business is still held in the family and offers authentic Mexican food products. The Cacique Soy Chorizo has a slightly sweet smoky flavor, meat-like texture, and is infused with traditional seasonings to create a classic chorizo taste without any animal products.

3. Avaline Wine

Latina superstar Cameron Diaz joined forces with fashion entrepreneur Katherine Power to create Avaline, a clean vegan wine brand. The vegan wine is made with organic grapes grown with low-to-no irrigation in certified-organic European vineyards. The debut vegan wines include a white and a rosé. Avaline White uses organic grapes from Spain and is a mineral-driven crisp dry wine. Avaline Rosé uses organic grapes from France and features notes of melon and zest.

4. CALA-Box

Awarding-winning vegan eatery Calabash Tea & Tonic’s monthly subscription box brings plant-based wellness to your doorstep with curated tea and spice blends. Afro-Latina Dr. Sunyatta Amen is a master herbalist, naturopath doctor, and celebrated vegan chef. Each month the CALA-BOX is filled with two of her selected Calabash tea blends, a Calabash spice blend to use with an exclusive Calabash original vegan recipe, and organic seeds for planting from Cultivate The City.

5. P-nuff Crunch

P-nuff Crunch is a healthy new vegan snack created by Dr. Juan Salinas who is originally from Honduras and has a Ph.D. in Food Science and a certification in Sports Nutrition from the International Olympic Committee. He worked for 25 years developing snacks for companies like Kraft, Mondelez, Cadbury, and Nestle but was determined to create his own plant-based snack that was tasty and healthy. P-nuff Crunch is made from navy beans, brown rice, and peanuts which deliver vegan protein, healthy carbs, fiber, and long-lasting energy.

6. Nicole Marquis’ restaurants

Marquis is the founder of nine vegan restaurants in Philadelphia and Washington D.C., including HipCityVeg (7 locations), Bar Bombon, and Charlie was a Sinner. The Puerto Rican entrepreneur has been bringing plant-based food to these major metropolises since 2012. HipCityVeg offers plant-based fast-food classics like burgers, fries, nuggets, and shakes. Charlie was a Sinner is a full-service cocktail lounge and a small plates restaurant. Bar Bombón is a Latin-inspired restaurant reminiscent of Old San Juan.

7. Beanfields

These tasty vegan chips bring together the love of tortilla chips and beans that Mexican-American founder Arnulfo Ventura was craving. Beanfields are healthier for you than the typical tortilla chips as they utilize navy and black beans combined with a special blend of herbs and spices. The delicious chips are certified gluten-free, non-GMO Project Verified, and Kosher. Go ahead and make some guacamole or vegan queso dip and enjoy a tasty treat of Mexican flavors.