5 Vegan-Friendly International Cocktails From Around the World

Travel isn’t safe during the COVID-19 global pandemic. So while we can’t travel to our dream destinations, we can travel vicariously through our taste buds from the safety and comfort of our homes. We’ve gone on a journey around the world by recreating traditional recipes from around the globe that are vegan while confined at home. You can also treat your wanderlust by making these five globally-inspired vegan-friendly summer cocktails.

Couples Resorts

Soursop and Mint Martini This Jamaican-inspired cocktail by Couples Resorts has us daydreaming of crystalline water and reggae tunes. Ingredients 12 fresh mint leaves

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1 fresh lime - cut into quarters

4 oz vodka

2 oz Cointreau

4 oz soursop juice Place mint leaves into a cocktail shaker and add brown sugar and lime wedges. Using a muddle stick, muddle mint leaves and lime to extract all the flavors. Add vodka, Cointreau, and soursop juice. Fill up the shaker with ice cubes. Shake well and strain into two chilled martini glasses. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Montage Kapalua Bay

Lilikaloma This refreshing vegan cocktail by Montage Kapalua Bay will make you feel like you’re relaxing on the beach on Maui’s northwest shore. Ingredients 5 oz Cazadores Reposado tequila

1 oz Giffard Pamplemousse rose (if you can’t find Giffard, macerate fresh rose grapefruit juice, zest, a touch of agave and a dash of Cointreau for a couple of hours. Store in a mason jar and refrigerate)

1 oz passion fruit puree

5 oz club soda Instructions Pour tequila, Pamplemousse rose and passion fruit puree over ice. Roll to combine, then top with club soda. Garnish with grapefruit and lime wheels.

Ocean Key Resort

Hemingway Daiquiri This cocktail by Ocean Key Resort & Spa will transport you to the breezy, tropical, laid-back charm of Key West. Ingredients 2 oz Bacardi Superior Rum

1 oz grapefruit juice

1 oz lime juice

1/2 oz cane syrup

1/2 oz Maraschino Liqueur Instructions Mix all ingredients and shake. Strain over crushed ice in a double old fashioned glass, and garnish with a grapefruit slice.

W Punta de Mita

Black Magic This beverage by W Punta de Mita brings together many flavors from Mexico for a fruity and tasty drink. Ingredients 8 raspberries

1 ounce of pineapple puree

1/2 ounce of ginger

5 grams of dry hibiscus

2 grams of activated charcoal

1/2 ounce of Ancho Reyes liqueur

1/2 ounce of Campari liqueur

1/2 ounce of Absolut vodka

2 teaspoons of Licor 43

1/2 ounce of natural syrup

1/2 ounce of cranberry juice

1 piece of cardamom

2 grams of silver pastry dust Instructions Infuse the Campari liqueur with dry hibiscus and let that sit. Mix the pineapple puree, raspberries, cardamom, ginger, and Licor 43. Separately mix activated charcoal, silver pastry dust, and vodka. Shake and stir the Campari infusion, pineapple puree mixture, Ancho Reyes liqueur, cranberry juice, and natural syrup with ice and pour using a double strainer into an old-fashioned glass with fresh ice. Top drink with crushed ice. Using a dropper top it off with the vodka mixture. Add red and yellow edible flowers and lemon spiral for garnish.

Cana Bar + Kitchen