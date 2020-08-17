5 Vegan-Friendly International Cocktails From Around the World
Travel isn’t safe during the COVID-19 global pandemic. So while we can’t travel to our dream destinations, we can travel vicariously through our taste buds from the safety and comfort of our homes. We’ve gone on a journey around the world by recreating traditional recipes from around the globe that are vegan while confined at home. You can also treat your wanderlust by making these five globally-inspired vegan-friendly summer cocktails.
Soursop and Mint Martini
This Jamaican-inspired cocktail by Couples Resorts has us daydreaming of crystalline water and reggae tunes.
Ingredients
- 12 fresh mint leaves
- 1 teaspoon brown sugar
- 1 fresh lime - cut into quarters
- 4 oz vodka
- 2 oz Cointreau
- 4 oz soursop juice
- Place mint leaves into a cocktail shaker and add brown sugar and lime wedges.
- Using a muddle stick, muddle mint leaves and lime to extract all the flavors.
- Add vodka, Cointreau, and soursop juice. Fill up the shaker with ice cubes. Shake well and strain into two chilled martini glasses. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Lilikaloma
This refreshing vegan cocktail by Montage Kapalua Bay will make you feel like you’re relaxing on the beach on Maui’s northwest shore.
Ingredients
- 5 oz Cazadores Reposado tequila
- 1 oz Giffard Pamplemousse rose (if you can’t find Giffard, macerate fresh rose grapefruit juice, zest, a touch of agave and a dash of Cointreau for a couple of hours. Store in a mason jar and refrigerate)
- 1 oz passion fruit puree
- 5 oz club soda
Instructions
- Pour tequila, Pamplemousse rose and passion fruit puree over ice.
- Roll to combine, then top with club soda.
- Garnish with grapefruit and lime wheels.
Hemingway Daiquiri
This cocktail by Ocean Key Resort & Spa will transport you to the breezy, tropical, laid-back charm of Key West.
Ingredients
- 2 oz Bacardi Superior Rum
- 1 oz grapefruit juice
- 1 oz lime juice
- 1/2 oz cane syrup
- 1/2 oz Maraschino Liqueur
Instructions
- Mix all ingredients and shake.
- Strain over crushed ice in a double old fashioned glass, and garnish with a grapefruit slice.
Black Magic
This beverage by W Punta de Mita brings together many flavors from Mexico for a fruity and tasty drink.
Ingredients
- 8 raspberries
- 1 ounce of pineapple puree
- 1/2 ounce of ginger
- 5 grams of dry hibiscus
- 2 grams of activated charcoal
- 1/2 ounce of Ancho Reyes liqueur
- 1/2 ounce of Campari liqueur
- 1/2 ounce of Absolut vodka
- 2 teaspoons of Licor 43
- 1/2 ounce of natural syrup
- 1/2 ounce of cranberry juice
- 1 piece of cardamom
- 2 grams of silver pastry dust
Instructions
- Infuse the Campari liqueur with dry hibiscus and let that sit.
- Mix the pineapple puree, raspberries, cardamom, ginger, and Licor 43. Separately mix activated charcoal, silver pastry dust, and vodka.
- Shake and stir the Campari infusion, pineapple puree mixture, Ancho Reyes liqueur, cranberry juice, and natural syrup with ice and pour using a double strainer into an old-fashioned glass with fresh ice.
- Top drink with crushed ice. Using a dropper top it off with the vodka mixture.
- Add red and yellow edible flowers and lemon spiral for garnish.
¡Oye! Juanjo
Teleport to Curaçao with this zesty concoction from Cana Bar + Kitchen.
Ingredients
- 1 3/4 oz Blanco Tequila (preferable Don Julio Blanco)
- 1 1/2 oz fresh pineapple juice
- 1 oz fresh lime juice
- 1/3 oz fresh ginger juice
- 1/2 oz agave nectar
- 2 spoons pineapple salsa
Instructions
- Mix finely chopped pineapple with jalapeño, cilantro, lime zest, lime juice, salt, pepper, a touch of agave for the salsa.
- Add all ingredients to a shaker, shake and fine strain in a tumbler with crushed ice, top up with crushed ice and garnish with a spoon of pineapple salsa.