Last month, we shared some of Jermaine Dupri’s favorite spots to eat vegan in Atlanta. Now, we're bringing you five more places that the Grammy-award winning producer and longtime vegan loves to order from when he's craving delicious plant-based fare in Georgia's capital.

1. Green Sprout Vegetarian Cuisine, 1529 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta

Plant Yourself: At Green Sprout Vegetarian Cuisine, which specializes in 100% vegan Chinese food.

Order For the Table: Anything you normally crave from a Chinese restaurant, but all of these dishes are totally meatless and just as delicious.

Can’t Miss: The Spicy Vegetable Lo Mein, the Vegan Shrimp, and the Empire Chicken, a Green Sprout original that is sweet, sour, and totally addicting.

Take Note: Many of Green Sprout’s offerings contain soy, so if you’re looking to avoid soy products, opt for a dish like Spicy Eggplant with Garlic Sauce.

2. Soul Vegetarian Restaurant, Multiple Locations

Plant Yourself: At Soul Vegetarian, one of the first 100% vegan restaurants in the Atlanta area, which has been open since 1979.

Don’t Miss: Soul Vegetarian’s “Divine Vegan Feasts” which are heaping plates with a salad, entree, two sides, and cornbread.

Order for the Table: Just like the name suggests, Soul Vegetarian’s two locations specialize in delicious soul food like their BBQ cauliflower, mac and cheese, greens, and cornbread. They also have an extensive menu of fresh juices and teas.

3. Viva La Vegan, 1265 Lee St SW

Calling All: Soy-free plant-based eaters who want a range of cuisines to choose from: Viva La Vegan serves Middle-Eastern dishes like Falafel, Greek classics like Gyros, as well as American favorites like Chick’n and Waffles.

Don’t Miss: Viva La Vegan is the first place Jermaine ever tried vegan shrimp, and he comes back regularly to order the Shrimp Po Boy.

Take Note: Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Viva La Vegan is now open Thursday thru Sunday until further notice.

4. Yeah! Burger, Multiple Locations

Calling All: Groups that consist of vegans and non-vegans. Yeah! Burger is not entirely plant-based but has a separate vegan and gluten-free menu, so you can stop by with your entire family and find something for everyone, vegan or not.

Don’t Miss: Jermaine’s go-to burger order: A Beyond Meat patty with vegan cheese, lettuce, pickles, and ketchup on a pretzel bun.

5. UpBeet, 1071 Howell Mill Rd NW Suite A

Calling All: On-the-go eaters that want healthy food in a pinch. UpBeet’s fast-casual dining model and fresh ingredients allow you to pick up a good-for-you salad, bowl, smoothie, or toast in minutes.

Don’t Miss: The Very Vegan Salad, which Jermaine raves is “to die for!” and features organic kale, quinoa, chickpeas, grapes, sunflower seeds, a twist of lemon, and a housemade sweet cashew dressing with agave Sriracha tofu.

Take Note: If you want to pick up the Beyond Taco Salad, make sure you visit UpBeet before 12 pm: This customer favorite is so popular that it usually sells out by noon.