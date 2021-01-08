Chocolate peanut butter truffles are easy to make and tastes delicious. They are perfect as a quick snack that will tide you over until your next meal. This simple gluten-free and vegan recipe requires little to no equipment and only five minutes to prep. The steps are easy: Combine the ingredients, roll the dough, wait 15 minutes for the truffles to chill, dip them in the chocolate topping, and enjoy.

Truffles are a sweet, healthy, delicious way to satisfy your sweet tooth without loading up on calories. This recipe calls for natural peanut butter, vanilla extract, almond flour, cinnamon, sea salt, and optional agave or local honey for extra sweetness. You probably have these ingredients stored in your fridge and pantry already, but if not, this recipe should cost you under $10 at your local grocery store. To make your own, natural peanut butter, dry and roast peanuts in your oven, or buy roasted peanuts, and add two cups to your blender with a pinch of salt.

Keep these truffles fresh in your fridge for up to one week and snack on them when you need a sweet fix or a boost of energy. You will love biting into the crunchy chocolate coat with a creamy, sweet peanut butter filling that has hints of cinnamon, vanilla, and salt.

Recipe Developer: Victoria, @healthwithvictoria