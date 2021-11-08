5-Ingredient Vegan and Gluten-Free Coconut Noodle Soup

When you're craving a warm, comforting soup on a chilly day, this coconut noodle soup is the perfect antidote to the cold. The best part about this recipe is it only calls for five ingredients and the entire meal takes less than twenty minutes to make, which is highly unusual for soup because chopping ingredients can take twenty minutes alone. Another bonus is that the staple ingredients are affordable and it's likely you already have them in your pantry.

The flavors of this soup are the perfect mixture of sweet, savory, salty, and tangy from the cilantro. Every bite has a fresh umami aftertaste. The texture of the broth is creamy and not too thick, and the hearty, fiber-filled cubed sweet potatoes will satisfy your cravings and keep you feeling fuller longer. Not to mention, your kitchen will fill up with a sweet coconut aroma just like a candle, a warm welcome to your dinner guests, and a way to celebrate the colder days ahead of us.

If you have leftovers, save them in the fridge to enjoy for a few days, or if you intend to have leftovers, double or triple the recipe and pack away the ingredients separately to avoid the noodles from becoming soggy. To add more variety and nutrients to your meal, enjoy this soup over spinach or kale.

Recipe Developer: Omnivores Cookbook

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

5-Ingredient Vegan Coconut Noodle Soup

Serves 2-4

Ingredients

3 cups vegetable broth

1 small sweet potato, cut into bite-sized cubes (yields about 1 cup)

1 tsp. ginger, minced

1 pkg. House Foods Fettuccini Shirataki Noodles, drained and rinsed

1 cup coconut milk

¼ tsp. salt (or to taste)

1 Tbsp. chopped cilantro for garnish (Optional)

Ingredients

Add vegetable broth to a medium-sized pot. Heat over medium-high heat. Cut sweet potato and ginger, then add it to the soup. When the soup starts to boil, turn to medium-low heat and simmer for 5 minutes, or until the sweet potato turns tender. Add the shirataki noodles, coconut milk, and salt. Cook for 1 minute, until the soup and noodles, are just heated through. Taste the broth and adjust seasoning by adding more salt, if needed. Garnish the soup with cilantro, if using. Serve hot as a light main dish or a side dish.

Nutritionals

Calories 367 | Total Fat 30,8g | Saturated Fat 26g | Sodium 1467mg | Total Carbohydrate 14.9g | Dietary Fiber 5.3g | Total Sugars 7g | Protein 10.8g | Calcium 36mg | Iron 4mg | Potassium 780mg |