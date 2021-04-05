If you've just finished watching Netflix's Seaspiracy, a documentary that uncovers the horrifying practices of the fishing industry, you're probably wondering how to cut seafood out of your diet. The film was so impactful, a Hong Kong-based zero-waste grocer decided to stop selling fish after seeing it, and its shifting viewers' perspectives on seafood, with many looking for ways to reduce or cut out fish in their diets altogether.

The simplest way to begin that journey is to find plant-based alternatives that stack up to the real thing so that there's nothing for you to miss. Here, we rounded up four recipes to get creative with in the kitchen, like turning a classic pantry staple such as a can of chickpeas into a vegan tuna salad sandwich. From crabless cakes to a lobster-free roll, these innovative, delicious recipes will make you realize that you never need to support the seafood industry again.

JD Raymundo

Chickpea Tuna Sandwich

Serving Size: 4-6 Sandwiches

Ingredients: 1 15oz Can of Chickpeas

1/3 Cup Dill Pickle, finely chopped

1/3 Cup Celery, finely chopped

1/4 Cup Red Onions, finely chopped

1/3 Cup Vegan Mayo

1 Tbsp Lemon Juice

1/2 Tsp Old Bay Seasoning

1/4 Tsp Salt

1/4 Tsp Pepper

Whole Wheat Bread

Instructions: Drain and rinse your chickpeas. Transfer to a large bowl and mash using a fork or masher. It's okay if there are still chunks of chickpeas. Add the rest of the ingredients into the bowl with the mashed chickpeas and mix until evenly combined. Serve in between your choice of bread! Lasts in the fridge for up to 5 days. Enjoy your Chickpea 'Tuna' Salad Sandwich!

JD Raymundo

Vegan Scallops Over Mushroom Risotto

Serving Size: 2 Portions

Ingredients: 4 King Oyster Mushrooms

3 Cups Boiling Water

2 Tbsp Rice Wine Vinegar

1 Cup Arborio Rice

4-6 Cups Veggie Stock

1 Shallot, finely diced

2 Cloves of Garlic, minced

Pinch of Salt & Pepper

1 Tbsp Vegan Butter

¼ Cup Vegan Parmesan Cheese, shredded

Instructions:

In a large pot, bring your veggie stock to a boil and then down to a gentle simmer. Keep it slightly simmering to keep your veggie stock hot. Cut the stems of your mushrooms into 1-inch thick medallions. Save the mushroom tops, we’ll be using them for the risotto. In a large bowl, combine your boiling water and rice wine vinegar. Add your king oyster mushroom medallions into the water, vinegar mixture. You can use another bowl to put on top of it to make sure it’s all submerged. Let it soak for 20-30 minutes while you cook the risotto. To cook the risotto, in a medium-sized saucepan, heat up some olive oil over medium heat. While oil is heating up, slice the mushroom tops and set them aside. Once the oil is hot, add in your mushroom tops and cook for 2-3 minutes or until it starts to brown. Once mushrooms are slightly browned, add in your chopped shallots and minced garlic and cook while stirring for another 2-3 minutes until shallots become translucent. Add your risotto to the saucepan and cook for 1 minute while constantly stirring. Ladle in one scoop of your hot veggie broth into the risotto mixture, and constantly stir until there is no more liquid. Ladle in another scoop of veggie broth and repeat until you finish your broth. Over time your risotto will become creamy and thicken. Once your risotto is fully cooked, add in your butter and vegan parmesan cheese. Stir until butter and parmesan cheese are fully incorporated. Remove from heat, and cover your risotto as you cook your “scallops” In a large pan, heat up some oil or vegan butter over medium heat. Carefully transfer your mushroom medallions into the pan and cook for 4-6 minutes or until it becomes golden brown. Flip it and cook for another 4-6 minutes. Remove from the heat and assemble your dish. To assemble, scoop the risotto onto a plate and serve your scallops on top. Garnish with some freshly chopped parsley and even serve with a side of your favorite veggies. Eat right away and enjoy it!

Sophie's Kitchen

Sophie’s Kitchen Crispy Crab Cakes with Sautéed Red Peppers and Aioli

Serving Size: 4 Cakes

Ingredients For crab cakes: 1 large red pepper, chopped into a large dice

1 box Sophie's Kitchen Crab Cakes

Oil of choice (olive oil or coconut oil) For aioli: ½ cup vegan mayonnaise

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

6 dashes hot sauce (like Tabasco)

½ teaspoon smoked paprika (make sure to use smoked!)

¼ teaspoon each: garlic powder, onion powder, salt, oregano, red pepper flakes

Optional: pinch cayenne pepper

Instructions

Make the aioli: Whisk or stir together the ½ cup mayonnaise, one tablespoon fresh lemon juice, and six dashes of hot sauce until it is incorporated and smooth. Add the remaining aioli ingredients and stir until combined. Cook the crab cakes according to package directions. In the same pan sautée the chopped red peppers in oil of choice and season with salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. Serve with the aioli and enjoy. If you have leftovers, you can store them in an airtight container, in the fridge, for up to two weeks.

