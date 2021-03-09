You may never look at seafood the same way again after watching Netflix's new original documentary, Seaspiracy, that lands on the streaming platform on March 24th. Billed as “the groundbreaking, ocean-focused follow-up to Cowspiracy” (a documentary that looked at the environmental impact of factory farming) this feature-length film outlines the urgency of protecting our world’s oceans for the sake of the environment and our own futures. In the aquatic sequel of sorts, viewers will be taken along for the ride as director Ali Tabrizi and assistant director Lucy Tabrizi explore the dire implications of commercial fishing.

“This film will radically transform the way we think and act on ocean conservation forever. It is time we focus our ecological and ethical concerns on our seas and its inhabitants,” a statement shared on the @seaspiracy Instagram account reads. “This is a new era for how we treat the most important habitat on earth.”

Pretty chilling, huh? Indeed, the impact that the fishing industry has on our precious oceans is astounding, not to mention the human toll with as many as 24,000 fisheries workers dying while working each year.

