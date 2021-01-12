It doesn't get much easier than this. The sweet, nutty taste of these cinnamon date coconut bliss bites are drool-worthy. All you need is four simple ingredients, all of which you probably have on hand to make this one-step recipe. These bites are gluten-free, vegan, and naturally sweetened with dates. Layout your ingredients, blend them together, roll them into balls, and cover in coconut–it's that simple.

Coconut bites make for the perfect on-the-go snack or a sweet treat to enjoy after dinner. Make the entire batch, or more, and save whatever you don't eat in the fridge for up to one week. Enjoy the bites throughout your day or when you need a boost of energy. They also make for a thoughtful gift when you wrap them with a ribbon and write a sweet message. Tell your family or friends you're thinking of them with a homemade bite-sized sweet that they will be sure to love.

Recipe Developer: Nikki Elisheva, @mysweetbelly