20-minute miso veggie stir-fry anyone? This recipe is what I describe as healthy Asian comfort food. It takes less than 20 minutes to whip together, and only 10 ingredients. Made by frying mushroom, zucchini, and broccoli in a miso sauce. It’s a simple recipe that packs a BIG umami flavor. All-in-all it’s a healthy and hearty Asian inspired dish.

20-Minute Miso Vegetable Stir-Fry Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes Serves 4 people Ingredients Miso sauce: 3 tbsp almond butter

3 tbsp tamari

2 tbsp white Shiro miso

1 tsp fresh ginger, grated

2/3 cups water Stir-fry: 2 tsp coconut oil

10 cremini mushrooms

1 zucchini

1 broccoli, small

1/2 heaping cup cooked chickpeas, unsalted

Cooked brown rice or quinoa, to serve Instructions Whisk together almond butter, tamari, miso, freshly grated ginger, and water. Cover and leave to the side. Chop mushrooms, zucchini, and broccoli florets into small bite-sized pieces. In a deep skillet add coconut oil. Add mushrooms first, cooking until slightly softened (approx. 5 minutes) then add zucchini and cook until softened (5-10 minutes). Finally, add broccoli florets and cook until bright green and al-dente (approx. 5 minutes). Pour miso sauce into the skillet along with chickpeas and bring to a low simmer. Optional to add splashes more water to thin the sauce. Remove from heat and scoop stir-fry into bowls. Serve with brown rice or quinoa.

Notes:

Nutrition Notes: Information is a rough estimate for stir-fry only.

Calories: 177kcal | Carbohydrates: 16g | Protein: 8g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g | Monounsaturated Fat: 5g | Sodium: 989mg | Potassium: 542mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 5g