20-Minute Miso Vegetable Stir-Fry
20-minute miso veggie stir-fry anyone? This recipe is what I describe as healthy Asian comfort food. It takes less than 20 minutes to whip together, and only 10 ingredients. Made by frying mushroom, zucchini, and broccoli in a miso sauce. It’s a simple recipe that packs a BIG umami flavor. All-in-all it’s a healthy and hearty Asian inspired dish.
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 40 minutes
Serves 4 people
Ingredients
Miso sauce:
- 3 tbsp almond butter
- 3 tbsp tamari
- 2 tbsp white Shiro miso
- 1 tsp fresh ginger, grated
- 2/3 cups water
Stir-fry:
- 2 tsp coconut oil
- 10 cremini mushrooms
- 1 zucchini
- 1 broccoli, small
- 1/2 heaping cup cooked chickpeas, unsalted
- Cooked brown rice or quinoa, to serve
Instructions
- Whisk together almond butter, tamari, miso, freshly grated ginger, and water. Cover and leave to the side.
- Chop mushrooms, zucchini, and broccoli florets into small bite-sized pieces.
- In a deep skillet add coconut oil.
- Add mushrooms first, cooking until slightly softened (approx. 5 minutes) then add zucchini and cook until softened (5-10 minutes).
- Finally, add broccoli florets and cook until bright green and al-dente (approx. 5 minutes).
- Pour miso sauce into the skillet along with chickpeas and bring to a low simmer.
- Optional to add splashes more water to thin the sauce. Remove from heat and scoop stir-fry into bowls. Serve with brown rice or quinoa.
Notes:
Enjoy stir-fry with cooked brown rice, or quinoa.
Nutrition Notes: Information is a rough estimate for stir-fry only.
Calories: 177kcal | Carbohydrates: 16g | Protein: 8g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g | Monounsaturated Fat: 5g | Sodium: 989mg | Potassium: 542mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 5g