11 Delicious Vegan Dessert Recipes Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Delicious store-bought vegan treats can be a hard thing to come by at the grocery store. Skip the store-bought desserts and show your loved ones how much you really care by baking them their favorite treats. We found 11 vegan dessert recipes that will wow your plant-based partner this Valentine's Day.

Chocolate fanatics will go crazy for the black bean brownie cookie topped with their favorite ice cream. If your partner is craving sweets but doesn't want to over-indulge, the crunchy cinnamon granola drizzled on top of yogurt will hit the sweet spot. Add a personal touch by putting the yogurt in a Mason Jar with a ribbon around the top and a handwritten noted attached with a ribbon. Whether your loved one is a chocolate fanatic or a sweet and salty person, one of these recipes will satisfy any sweet tooth.

1. Crunchy Cinnamon Granola

INGREDIENTS:

3 cups Gluten-Free Rolled Oats

1/2 cup Shredded Coconut Flakes

1/2 Cup Chopped Raw Almonds

3 tbsp Chia Seeds

4 tbs Dried Cranberries

2 tbsp Ground Flaxseed

1 tsp Cinnamon

1/2 cup Smooth Almond Butter (I used cashew butter this time)

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

2 tbsp Melted Organic Coconut Oil

2 tbsp Pure Maple Syrup

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 325F. Add the Maple Syrup, Nut/Seed Butter, Vanilla Extract, Cinnamon, and Salt to the base of a large bowl. Whisk until evenly incorporated. Pour the oats, dried cranberries, almonds, and coconut into the bowl and fold them into the wet mixture, until all pieces are evenly coated. Transfer the mixture to a greased or lined baking tray and press it into a think, even layer using a spatula. Bake for 20 minutes on the bottom rack of the oven, then remove and use a spatula to toss/flip the granola. Return to the oven and bake for an additional 6-7 minutes, then remove. Let the granola cool completely on the tray before removing. Serve as desired.

2. Raw Blueberry Vanilla Cream Cake

INGREDIENTS:

For the Cake:

1/2 cup raw almonds

1/2 cup raw cashews

1 cup pitted Medjool dates

1/4 cup coconut oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of sea salt

For the Cheesecake:

1 cup cashews

1 cup cashews 1 cup coconut milk

1/3 cup maple syrup

2 tablespoons fresh-squeezed lemon juice

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 fresh blueberries

1 teaspoon agar agar

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Add the almonds, cashews, pitted dates, coconut oil, vanilla extract and sea salt to a food processor and process until it comes together into a sticky "dough". There should still be small pieces of nuts visible in the mixture and it should stick together if pressed together.

2. Spoon the base "dough" into your prepared springform or cake pan and press the base down as even as you can. Cover and place in the freezer to set.

3. To make the cheesecake mixture, add all of the cheesecake ingredients (except the blueberries) to a high-speed blender and blend until the mixture is completely smooth. Add agar agar and blend again. Reserve half the mixture for later. I added an extra layer of cashew cream on top, but you can skip this step.

4. Pour the other half of the mixture over the base and gently tap the cake pan around the edges to smooth out the surface. Cover and freeze for at least 4-6 hours to set.

5. Once the first layer has set, blend the reserved cheesecake mixture with the blueberries until completely smooth and purple. Pour the blueberry layer over the first layer, cover and freeze until completely set. Remember to share!

3. Vegan Banana Split Sundae

INGREDIENTS:

Van Leeuwen vanilla ice cream

Lily’s dark chocolate chips

Chopped wet walnuts/almonds

Banana

Reddi Wip non-dairy coconut whipped cream

Extras:

Maraschino cherries Strawberries Toasted coconut

4. Vegan Oreo Milkshake

INGREDIENTS:

2-4 Oreos

Vanilla Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

2 cups of Oatly oat milk

1/2 cup Enjoy Life Foods Chocolate Chips (Hu Kitchen chocolate is also a great option)

Ice

5. Vegan Snickerdoodle Cookies

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup vegan butter, softened

1/2 cup white sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cream of tartar

1 tsp of baking soda

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 2/3 cup all-purpose flour

2-4 tbsp applesauce

***for rolling: 2 tbsp sugar + 1 tsp cinnamon

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat your oven to 375F/190C. In a large bowl, beat the butter and sugars until creamy. Whisk in the vanilla extract, cream of tartar, baking soda, and cinnamon, then sift in the flour. Add applesauce as needed (one tablespoon at a time) and mix until a firm dough forms. Roll the dough into balls. In a separate bowl, mix the sugar and cinnamon for rolling. Roll each piece of dough in the mixture and place on a lined baking tray. Bake for 10 minutes, and let cool in the pan before removing to a wire rack. Enjoy!

6. Gluten-Free Banana Cake

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 cups oat flour

1.5 cups almond flour

4 mashed bananas

¾ cup coconut flour

¾ cup coconut sugar

⅓ cup water

¼ cup plant-based milk

(optional) 1 packet Wildway Grain-Free Cinnamon Roll Instant Hot-Cereal*

1 flax egg (1 tbsp flax meal + 2 tbsp water)

1 tbsp baking soda

1.5 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp pumpkin pie spice

Notes:

*If you are not using the Wildway Grain-Free Cinnamon Roll Instant Hot-Cereal, replace this with 2 more flax eggs (2 tbsp flax meal + 4 tbsp water) and ¼ extra teaspoon of cinnamon.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Combine oat flour, almond flour, coconut flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and pumpkin pie spice until uniformly mixed. Set aside. In another bowl, mix together the mashed bananas, water, plant-based milk, apple cider vinegar, coconut sugar, and flax eggs until combined. Pour the wet ingredients into to dry, slowly, and mix until there are no clumps. Pour the batter into a bread pan and place in the oven. Set a timer to bake for 1 hour. Remove from the oven when the timer is done and let cool for at least 30 minutes. Enjoy topped with fresh banana and vegan ice cream or plant-based whipped cream.

7. Super Moist and Easy Vegan Banana Bread

INGREDIENTS:

3 Ripe Bananas

3 tbsp Agave Syrup

4 tbsp Melted Coconut Oil

4 tbsp Plant-Based Milk

1 tbsp Juice of Lemon

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

1 3/4 Cups Flour

1 tbsp Baking Powder

1 tsp Cinnamon

Chocolate Chips

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven at 350 F. Grease a 22 cm loaf pan. In a bowl, mash 2 bananas into purée. Then, add wet ingredients and stir. Next, add dry ingredients and stir until well combined. Don't overmix. Stir in chocolate chips and whisk last time. Pour the dough into loaf pan. Halve the last banana, place it on the dough, lightly press. Bake for about 40-50 min. Be careful, if it gets too dark if needed, cover the cake with tin foil. When a toothpick comes out clean, the cake is done. Let cool down. Decorate and enjoy.

8. Vegan Brookies (Brownie Cookies)

Recipe by: @thevegansix

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup vegan butter or refined coconut oil at room temp

1/2 cup coconut sugar

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup nondairy milk

1 cup flour*

1/4 cup + 1 Tablespoon cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Pinch sea salt

1 cup vegan chocolate chips

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Make sure your butter or coconut oil is room temperature. Beat butter or oil, coconut sugar, maple syrup and nondairy milk in a large bowl until creamy. Add flour, cocoa powder, and baking soda to the bowl and beat again until well combined. Stir chocolate chips into the batter. Scoop cookie dough by the rounded tablespoon onto parchment-lined baking sheet. Makes 2 dozen cookies. Bake 11-12 minutes. The cookies may look undercooked, but remove them and let them cool before eating. I promise they are done!

9. Black Bean Brownie

Recipe by: @vegamelon

INGREDIENTS:

For the wet mixture:

1 1/2 cups cooked black beans (300g, or drained from a can)

2 large ripe bananas (~250g, peeled)

1/4 cup peanut butter (64g)

3/4 cup plant-based milk (180g)

1/3 cup maple syrup (80g), or sweetener to taste

For the dry mixture:

1/2 cup rolled oats (40g), ground into flour

1/2 cup cocoa powder (40g)

1 1/4 tsp baking powder

1 serving vegan protein powder, chocolate flavored

Pinch of salt

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat your oven to 350F (180C) and grease an 8-inch cast-iron skillet. Alternatively, use an 8x8 inch baking pan. In a food processor, combine all the wet ingredients and blend until smooth. Whisk together all the dry ingredients in a large bowl, then pour in the wet mixture. Mix until combined and transfer into the greased pan/skillet. Bake for 35-40 min, or until the center of the brownie is set. Let cool for at least 15+ min before serving.

10. Tahini Dough Fudge

Recipe by: @elleshungry

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup tahini⁣

1/4 cup coconut oil (melted)⁣

2 tbsp maple syrup⁣

1/2 tsp vanilla extract⁣

1/4 tsp sea salt⁣

1/4 cup dark chocolate chips + 2 TBS for sprinkling

(Some sea salt for sprinkling on top)⁣

INSTRUCTIONS:

Line 8x4 loaf pan with parchment paper⁣ In a medium bowl mix: tahini, coconut oil, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and salt until smooth⁣ Fold in 1/4 cup choc chips and pour fudge into the pan. Freeze for 10 min⁣ Sprinkle remaining 2 TBS choc chips on the fudge and press them in a little⁣ Freeze until firm (about 30 min)⁣ Sprinkle with a little sea salt. Cut into squares. Store uneaten fudge squares in the freezer.

11. Gluten-Free and Dairy-Free Strawberry Chocolate Cupcakes.

Recipe by: @peanutbutterpluschocolate

INGREDIENTS: For the cupcakes: 1 1/2 cups almond flour

1/2 cup Let's Do Organic Cassava Flour

1/2 cup cane sugar or granulated sweetener of choice

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp sea salt

3 eggs room temperature

2 tbsp coconut oil melted

1/2 cup almond milk or plant-based milk room temperature For the Frosting (filling): 1/4 cup vegan butter

2-3 cups powdered sugar

3 tbsp almond milk

3/4 cup powdered freeze-dried strawberries blended up For the Chocolate Ganache: 4 oz chopped dark chocolate dairy-free

1/2 cup Let's Do Organic Coconut Milk For the Toppings: Sprinkles

Strawberries