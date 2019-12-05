Protein Packed Vegan Japanese Buddha Bowl

What We're Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Japanese Buddha Bowl

FROM: @thelittleplantation

WHY WE LOVE IT: It's a fun way to impress your friends with a protein-filled work of art.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 15-20 minutes Cook: 30-35 minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 15 plus salt

MAKE IT FOR: A protein-packed lunch or a healthy vegan replica of a traditional Japanese bento bowl.

SPECIAL NOTE: Preheat the oven to 400 °F and start by cooking the tofu. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

INGREDIENTS:

For the bowl:

1 pack of firm tofu (I used a pack of 250g), pressed and cut into little cubs

1 tbsp walnut oil

1.5 tbs tamari or soya sauce

200g of quinoa

4-6 broccoli or broccolini stems

4-6 little gem lettuce leaves (or any other greens you have available), washed

1 carrot, peeled, washed and cut into little sticks

For the toppings:

2 tbs of pink peppercorns (optional, but a lovely extra)

1 blood orange, sliced

1 spring onion, finely chopped (optional)

For the Quick and Easy Savory Granola:

75g whole almonds

25g sunflower seeds

1/2 tbs sugar

1/2 tsp salt

For the Dressing:

1 tbs olive oil

1 tbs tamari or soy sauce

1 tbs maple syrup

2 tsp balsamic vinegar

a pinch of salt and pepper

INSTRUCTIONS: