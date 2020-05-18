10 Amazing Gifts for the New Grads, to Show Your Thoughtfulness Virtually

Got a student in your life who’s walking the virtual stage this spring? Just because real-life ceremonies are postponed, doesn’t mean we shouldn’t toast their amazing accomplishments. For the plant-forward or fitness-conscious grad in your life, dazzle them with one of these wonderful gifts.

From a simple congratulatory sweet treat of otherworldly vegan chocolate to a kick-ass hybrid bike that delivers major quality for the price, here are the best grad gifts for that Goddaughter or nephew who you want to send an amazing accomplishment "You Did It!" gift too.

We love experiential gifts to show them you really "get them" such as virtual yoga memberships and online cooking classes. These are gifts that also give the recipient a healthier future, so they are the gifts that keep on giving. Share the joy and sign up for those cooking classes together. And maybe even buy yourself this bike, too.

If you’re going in with a group or really want to spoil a new grad, this bike will be one they’ll hit the roads with for years to come. Right now with fitness studios closed, it’s an especially great way to get exercise and breathe some much needed fresh air. Bonus: The bike is made with lightweight aluminum for easy transportation and weather-resistant alloy rims.

2. YoYoga! Virtual Membership, $35 for a 5 pack (additional virtual packages available)

Swap the academic regalia for yoga pants and get your flow on with the best of the bunch from NYC-based studio, YoYoga!. Classes range from restorative to vinyasa flow with some strength training classes in the mix. All you need is an internet connection and a Zoom account and any yogi will be good to go.

3. Online cooking classes from Rouxbe, annual memberships currently on sale for $59.99

Now that they have the pan of our dreams, pair it with a membership to Rouxbe where amateur chefs can learn the foundations of cooking, knife skills, and access to 75 lessons and hundreds of superb recipes. FYI: Not all recipes are vegan, but if you’re looking for exclusively plant-based content, consider purchasing your loved one this Essential Vegan Desserts class ($399.99) launching on June 16th. When the quarantine is over, we know you can expect a dinner invitation.

4. Compartés Organic Vegan Superfood Chocolate Bar Collection, from $9.95 per bar to $89.95 for an eight-piece set

Something sweet to toast a very special milestone, this plant-based chocolate bar line comes in the prettiest of wrappers, all drawn and designed by hand by the company’s CEO, Jonathan Grahm. Pro tip: Whatever you order, definitely throw in a few of these Strawberry Goji Açaí bars, brimming with superfoods and luxuriant dark chocolate.

5. Saffron & Sage Cultivate Virtual Membership, $50 a month

Let the young person in your life get their oms on with access to virtual movement, breathwork, meditation and sound therapy classes from holistic health and wellness center Saffron & Sage. In addition to these classes, they’ll also get free health, skin, and clean beauty Zoom consultations.

Your grad has a whole lot of cauliflower tacos and crispy pan-fried tofu over sticky rice to whip up. And he or she probably doesn’t have a quality pan to do it in. No more! This multi-use pan has a non-stick coating that makes cleanup a cinch and is free of Teflon, PFAS, and other potentially toxic materials. In addition to the pan and lid, you’ll get a nesting spatula and nesting stainless steel steamer basket for all those veggies they’re totally cooking. Totally.

Just because you’re at home doesn’t mean you can’t tone and sculpt your muscles. For couch enthusiasts and fitness rockstars alike, these resistance bands come in various resistance levels and lengths for optimal workouts for different muscle groups. The lucky recipient’s calves will be looking quite supreme on the glorious day when they get to walk across the stage in cap and gown. Another system worth gifting? The TB12 At-home Looped Band Kit ($95), with a nylon anchor that turns any seven-foot door into a home gym.

About as close as you can get right now to giving someone an amazing spa experience, this is the perfect gift for the clean vegan beauty aficionado. With five cruelty-free skincare products including a Fermented Rice Water Cleanser, Bright Eyes Mask, Vitamin C Serum, Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream, and Hydra Drench

Cream, they’ll be truly glowing when they’re done with their at-home routine. Also admirable is 100% Pure’s philanthropic program through which for every product purchased online, customers can choose to donate one bowl of dog food to animal shelters or plant a tree with the Trees For The Future nonprofit organization.

Affordable, functional, stylish, when present shopping for a teen or young adult, what more could you want? Help them make the most of the long days at home by giving their activity levels a boost that includes a pedometer, calorie counter, sedentary reminders, and heart rate monitor, among other nifty features. For fashionable folks, give them an extra set or two of the interchangeable straps.

10. Recoup Wellness Ginger-Powered Beverage Monthly Subscription, $49.50 a month

Fuel your grad’s next success with these nourishing beverages made from organic maple tree water, ginger, and other natural ingredients. Ideal for fitness junkies, this post-workout sipper helps with muscle recovery, digestion, and more, along with anti-inflammatory properties. For the newly anointed BA or BS, we also hear it pairs pretty excellently with vodka.