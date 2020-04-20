Your Beginner’s Guide to Going Plant-Based Shopping List
Now that you've decided to take the leap and start eating plant-based, you may be wondering what to buy at the grocery store. Your Beginner's Guide has you covered! We compiled a list of all the ingredients you need for the full 7 days of recipes. Happy shopping!
Plant-Based Protein
- Tofu (medium-firm)
- Silken tofu
- Tempeh
Grains and Bread
- Granola
- Chickpea pasta
- Brown rice
- Quinoa
- Gluten-Free oats
- Soba noodles
- Whole Wheat bread
- Arborio rice
- Green Lentils
- Whole wheat spaghetti
- Polenta
Dairy Alternatives
- Coconut yogurt
- Almond milk (click here for our favorites)
- Coconut milk
- Vegan butter
- Vegan shredded cheddar (we like Violife)
Vegetables
- Purple cabbage
- Carrots
- Cucumber
- Green onion
- Garlic
- Ginger
- Cremini mushrooms
- White Cap mushrooms
- Zucchini
- Broccoli
- Baby greens
- Edamame
- Avocado
- Sweet potato
- Bok choy
- Rhubarb
- Cherry tomatoes
- Red onion
- Corn
- Bibb lettuce
- Shallot
- Arugula
- Jalapeno
- Heirloom tomatoes
- Radish
- Eggplant
- Yellow Onion
- Red bell pepper
- Yellow bell pepper
- Kidney beans
- White beans
- Black beans
- Butternut squash
- Asparagus
- Baby spinach
Nuts and Seeds
- Peanuts
- Chia seeds
- Pecans
- Cashews
- Hemp hearts
- Walnuts
- Almonds
Canned & Dried Food
- Vegetable stock
- Peanut butter
- Chickpeas
- Almond butter
- Dried cranberries
- Tomato sauce
- Black beans
- Vegan chocolate hazelnut spread
- Raspberry chia jam
- Coconut flakes
- Black olives
- Tomato puree
- Diced tomatoes
- Sundried tomatoes
Fruits
- Peaches
- Lemons
- Limes
- Banana
- Blueberries
- Apple
- Pomegranate seeds
- Dates
- Plums
- Raspberries
- Strawberries
- Orange
Condiments
- Sea Salt
- Pepper
- Rice vinegar
- Tamari
- Maple syrup
- Tahini
- White Shiro miso
- Apple cider vinegar
- Dijon mustard
- Kale
- White miso paste
- Agave
- Red wine
- Curry powder
Spices
- Mustard powder
- Cayenne pepper
- Cinnamon
- Nutmeg
- Cardamom
- Paprika
- Chilli flakes
- Coriander
- Cumin
- Turmeric
- Onion powder
- Nutritional yeast
Herbs
- Cilantro
- Parsley
- Kafir Lime leaves
- Basil leaves
- Mint
Baking Needs
- Raw cane sugar
- Coconut sugar
- Vanilla extract
- Cocoa powder
- Semi-sweet dark chocolate
- Strawberry jam
- Baking powder
- Almond meal
- Dark chocolate chips
- Wholewheat clour
- All-Purpose clour
- Dry yeast
- Almond flour
- Gluten-Free flour
- Chocolate chunks
- Cacao nibs
- Apple butter
Oils
- Olive oil
- Sesame oil
- Coconut oil
- Avocado oil
Other
- Espresso
- Probiotic capsules
- Rice paper sheets
- Tortilla chips
- Blue Spirulina
- Corn tortillas