Your Beginner’s Guide to Going Plant-Based Shopping List

Now that you've decided to take the leap and start eating plant-based, you may be wondering what to buy at the grocery store. Your Beginner's Guide has you covered! We compiled a list of all the ingredients you need for the full 7 days of recipes. Happy shopping!

Plant-Based Protein

  • Tofu (medium-firm)
  • Silken tofu
  • Tempeh

Grains and Bread

  • Granola
  • Chickpea pasta
  • Brown rice
  • Quinoa
  • Gluten-Free oats
  • Soba noodles
  • Whole Wheat bread
  • Arborio rice
  • Green Lentils
  • Whole wheat spaghetti
  • Polenta

Dairy Alternatives

  • Coconut yogurt
  • Almond milk (click here for our favorites)
  • Coconut milk
  • Vegan butter
  • Vegan shredded cheddar (we like Violife)

Vegetables

  • Purple cabbage
  • Carrots
  • Cucumber
  • Green onion
  • Garlic
  • Ginger
  • Cremini mushrooms
  • White Cap mushrooms
  • Zucchini
  • Broccoli
  • Baby greens
  • Edamame
  • Avocado
  • Sweet potato
  • Bok choy
  • Rhubarb
  • Cherry tomatoes
  • Red onion
  • Corn
  • Bibb lettuce
  • Shallot
  • Arugula
  • Jalapeno
  • Heirloom tomatoes
  • Radish
  • Eggplant
  • Yellow Onion
  • Red bell pepper
  • Yellow bell pepper
  • Kidney beans
  • White beans
  • Black beans
  • Butternut squash
  • Asparagus
  • Baby spinach

Nuts and Seeds

  • Peanuts
  • Chia seeds
  • Pecans
  • Cashews
  • Hemp hearts
  • Walnuts
  • Almonds

Canned & Dried Food

  • Vegetable stock
  • Peanut butter
  • Chickpeas
  • Almond butter
  • Dried cranberries
  • Tomato sauce
  • Black beans
  • Vegan chocolate hazelnut spread
  • Raspberry chia jam
  • Coconut flakes
  • Black olives
  • Tomato puree
  • Diced tomatoes
  • Sundried tomatoes

Fruits

  • Peaches
  • Lemons
  • Limes
  • Banana
  • Blueberries
  • Apple
  • Pomegranate seeds
  • Dates
  • Plums
  • Raspberries
  • Strawberries
  • Orange

Condiments

  • Sea Salt
  • Pepper
  • Rice vinegar
  • Tamari
  • Maple syrup
  • Tahini
  • White Shiro miso
  • Apple cider vinegar
  • Dijon mustard
  • Kale
  • White miso paste
  • Agave
  • Red wine
  • Curry powder

Spices

  • Mustard powder
  • Cayenne pepper
  • Cinnamon
  • Nutmeg
  • Cardamom
  • Paprika
  • Chilli flakes
  • Coriander
  • Cumin
  • Turmeric
  • Onion powder
  • Nutritional yeast

Herbs

  • Cilantro
  • Parsley
  • Kafir Lime leaves
  • Basil leaves
  • Mint

Baking Needs

  • Raw cane sugar
  • Coconut sugar
  • Vanilla extract
  • Cocoa powder
  • Semi-sweet dark chocolate
  • Strawberry jam
  • Baking powder
  • Almond meal
  • Dark chocolate chips
  • Wholewheat clour
  • All-Purpose clour
  • Dry yeast
  • Almond flour
  • Gluten-Free flour
  • Chocolate chunks
  • Cacao nibs
  • Apple butter

Oils

  • Olive oil
  • Sesame oil
  • Coconut oil
  • Avocado oil

Other

  • Espresso
  • Probiotic capsules
  • Rice paper sheets
  • Tortilla chips
  • Blue Spirulina
  • Corn tortillas
