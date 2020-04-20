Your Beginner’s Guide to Going Plant-Based Shopping List

Now that you've decided to take the leap and start eating plant-based, you may be wondering what to buy at the grocery store. Your Beginner's Guide has you covered! We compiled a list of all the ingredients you need for the full 7 days of recipes. Happy shopping!

Plant-Based Protein Tofu (medium-firm)

Silken tofu

Tempeh Grains and Bread Granola

Chickpea pasta

Brown rice

Quinoa

Gluten-Free oats

Soba noodles

Whole Wheat bread

Arborio rice

Green Lentils

Whole wheat spaghetti

Polenta Dairy Alternatives Coconut yogurt

Almond milk (click here for our favorites)

Coconut milk

Vegan butter

Vegan shredded cheddar (we like Violife) Vegetables Purple cabbage

Carrots

Cucumber

Green onion

Garlic

Ginger

Cremini mushrooms

White Cap mushrooms

Zucchini

Broccoli

Baby greens

Edamame

Avocado

Sweet potato

Bok choy

Rhubarb

Cherry tomatoes

Red onion

Corn

Bibb lettuce

Shallot

Arugula

Jalapeno

Heirloom tomatoes

Radish

Eggplant

Yellow Onion

Red bell pepper

Yellow bell pepper

Kidney beans

White beans

Black beans

Butternut squash

Asparagus

Baby spinach Nuts and Seeds Peanuts

Chia seeds

Pecans

Cashews

Hemp hearts

Walnuts

Almonds Canned & Dried Food Vegetable stock

Peanut butter

Chickpeas

Almond butter

Dried cranberries

Tomato sauce

Black beans

Vegan chocolate hazelnut spread

Raspberry chia jam

Coconut flakes

Black olives

Tomato puree

Diced tomatoes

Sundried tomatoes Fruits Peaches

Lemons

Limes

Banana

Blueberries

Apple

Pomegranate seeds

Dates

Plums

Raspberries

Strawberries

Orange Condiments Sea Salt

Pepper

Rice vinegar

Tamari

Maple syrup

Tahini

White Shiro miso

Apple cider vinegar

Dijon mustard

Kale

White miso paste

Agave

Red wine

Curry powder Spices Mustard powder

Cayenne pepper

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

Cardamom

Paprika

Chilli flakes

Coriander

Cumin

Turmeric

Onion powder

Nutritional yeast Herbs Cilantro

Parsley

Kafir Lime leaves

Basil leaves

Mint Baking Needs Raw cane sugar

Coconut sugar

Vanilla extract

Cocoa powder

Semi-sweet dark chocolate

Strawberry jam

Baking powder

Almond meal

Dark chocolate chips

Wholewheat clour

All-Purpose clour

Dry yeast

Almond flour

Gluten-Free flour

Chocolate chunks

Cacao nibs

Apple butter Oils Olive oil

Sesame oil

Coconut oil

Avocado oil Other Espresso

Probiotic capsules

Rice paper sheets

Tortilla chips

Blue Spirulina

Corn tortillas