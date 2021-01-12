Your 28 Plant-Based Plan Shopping List for Week Three is Here

Now that you've decided to start eating plant-based, you may be wondering what to buy at the grocery store. Your 28 Day Plant-Based Plan has you covered! We compiled a list of all the ingredients you need for each week of the plan.

Condiments & Oils

  • Extra virgin olive oil
  • Flaxseed oil
  • Coconut oil
  • Tahini
  • Salsa
  • Sriracha
  • Tomato paste
  • Avocado oil

Seeds, Nuts & Spices

  • 2 ½ cup dill
  • Salt
  • Black pepper
  • Thyme
  • 4 ½ cup fresh parsley
  • 2 tablespoon toasted pine nuts
  • ⅓ cup pine nuts
  • Coconut flakes
  • Hemp seeds
  • Flax seeds
  • Turmeric
  • Basil
  • Garlic powder
  • Dried parsley
  • Cumin
  • Cayenne
  • Cilantro
  • Smoked paprika
  • Nutmeg
  • ¾ cup nutritional yeast
  • Coriander
  • Chili flakes
  • 2 cup fresh basil

Vegetables

  • 4 radishes
  • 4 cups peas
  • 4 tablespoon chives
  • 3 head cauliflower
  • 5 onion
  • 2 yellow potato
  • 24 oz yellow potato
  • 10 Garlic
  • 6 zucchini
  • 2 cup spinach
  • 2 bunch Kale
  • 6 stalks green onion
  • 8 cups broccoli florets
  • 2 shallot
  • 1 head celery
  • 1 bunch mint

Refrigerated

  • 8 tablespoons cashew nut cheese
  • Vegan parmesan
  • 2 containers JUST Egg
  • 8 tbsp non-dairy milk unsweetened
  • 6 cups non-dairy milk unsweetened

Frozen Section

  • 2 cup frozen berries
  • 2 frozen mango

Plant-Based Protein

  • 2 12 oz block extra firm tofu

Fruits

  • 5 lemon
  • 1 green bell pepper
  • 2 dates
  • 6 sun-dried tomatoes
  • 1 tomato
  • Cucumber

Baking

  • ½ cup flour
  • 16 tbsp flour

Boxed & Canned

  • 8 slices toast
  • 10 cups vegetable broth
  • 4 cups pearl barley
  • 2 scoop protein powder
  • 4 cup Chickpeas
  • 2 cup brown rice
  • 3 ½ cup lentils
  • 1 cup breadcrumbs
  • 1 cup black beans
  • 2 28 oz canned Chickpeas
  • Black bean spaghetti
