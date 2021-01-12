Your 28 Plant-Based Plan Shopping List for Week Three is Here
Now that you've decided to start eating plant-based, you may be wondering what to buy at the grocery store. Your 28 Day Plant-Based Plan has you covered! We compiled a list of all the ingredients you need for each week of the plan.
Condiments & Oils
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Flaxseed oil
- Coconut oil
- Tahini
- Salsa
- Sriracha
- Tomato paste
- Avocado oil
Seeds, Nuts & Spices
- 2 ½ cup dill
- Salt
- Black pepper
- Thyme
- 4 ½ cup fresh parsley
- 2 tablespoon toasted pine nuts
- ⅓ cup pine nuts
- Coconut flakes
- Hemp seeds
- Flax seeds
- Turmeric
- Basil
- Garlic powder
- Dried parsley
- Cumin
- Cayenne
- Cilantro
- Smoked paprika
- Nutmeg
- ¾ cup nutritional yeast
- Coriander
- Chili flakes
- 2 cup fresh basil
Vegetables
- 4 radishes
- 4 cups peas
- 4 tablespoon chives
- 3 head cauliflower
- 5 onion
- 2 yellow potato
- 24 oz yellow potato
- 10 Garlic
- 6 zucchini
- 2 cup spinach
- 2 bunch Kale
- 6 stalks green onion
- 8 cups broccoli florets
- 2 shallot
- 1 head celery
- 1 bunch mint
Refrigerated
- 8 tablespoons cashew nut cheese
- Vegan parmesan
- 2 containers JUST Egg
- 8 tbsp non-dairy milk unsweetened
- 6 cups non-dairy milk unsweetened
Frozen Section
- 2 cup frozen berries
- 2 frozen mango
Plant-Based Protein
- 2 12 oz block extra firm tofu
Fruits
- 5 lemon
- 1 green bell pepper
- 2 dates
- 6 sun-dried tomatoes
- 1 tomato
- Cucumber
Baking
- ½ cup flour
- 16 tbsp flour
Boxed & Canned
- 8 slices toast
- 10 cups vegetable broth
- 4 cups pearl barley
- 2 scoop protein powder
- 4 cup Chickpeas
- 2 cup brown rice
- 3 ½ cup lentils
- 1 cup breadcrumbs
- 1 cup black beans
- 2 28 oz canned Chickpeas
- Black bean spaghetti