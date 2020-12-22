Your 28 Plant-Based Plan: Here’s Your Shopping List for Two

Now that you've decided to start eating plant-based, you may be wondering what to buy at the grocery store. Your 28 Day Plant-Based Plan has you covered! We compiled a list of all the ingredients you need for each week of the plan.

Condiments & Oils

  • Extra virgin olive oil
  • Tomato Paste
  • Peanut Butter
  • Coconut oil
  • Flaxseed oil
  • Tamari
  • Mustard

Seeds, Nuts & Spices

  • 2 bunch Mint
  • 1 bunch parsley
  • Thyme
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Ground ginger
  • Coriander
  • Fennel seeds
  • Ground Cardamom
  • Ground Turmeric
  • Pepper Flakes
  • Garam Masala
  • Cilantro
  • Basil
  • Garlic Powder
  • Dried Parsley
  • ⅔ cup pine nuts
  • 1 cup Nutritional Yeast
  • Coconut flakes
  • Hemp seeds
  • Flax seeds
  • Smoked Paprika
  • Onion Powder
  • 3 cup raw cashews
  • Ground cumin
  • Chili powder
  • ½ cup almonds
  • flaked almonds
  • ½ cup dill

Vegetables

  • 2 head of Celery
  • 3 head Cauliflower
  • 5 Onion
  • 2 Yellow Potato
  • 9 Garlic
  • 2 bunch of Kale
  • 2 cup spinach
  • 4 heads broccoli
  • 10 spring onions
  • 2 red onion
  • 2 cup mushrooms
  • 2 sweet potatoes
  • 6 tablespoons capers
  • 2 cup rocket
  • 2 long green chili
  • 2 radishes
  • 2 cups peas
  • 2 tablespoon chives

Refrigerated

  • Vegan parmesan
  • 4 cups Dairy-free milk
  • 4 tablespoon cashew nut cheese

Frozen Section

  • 1 cup frozen berries
  • 1 frozen mango

Fruits

  • 2 cucumber
  • 4 lemon
  • 2 Banana
  • 1 lime
  • ½ jalapeno
  • 6 tablespoons sundried tomatoes
  • 4 tomato

Baking

  • 4 cups flour
  • 2 ½ tablespoon dried yeast

Boxed & Canned

  • 14 cups Vegetable Broth
  • 2 15 oz Canned Chickpeas
  • 2 15 oz Canned DIced Tomatoes
  • 3 Scoop Chocolate Vegan Protein Powder
  • 3 cup chickpeas
  • 2 cup brown rice
  • 2 Black Bean Spaghetti
  • 2 can coconut milk
  • 3 14 oz can Black Beans
  • 2 cup bread crumbs
  • 4 slices toast
