Your 28 Plant-Based Plan: Here’s Your Shopping List for Two
Now that you've decided to start eating plant-based, you may be wondering what to buy at the grocery store. Your 28 Day Plant-Based Plan has you covered! We compiled a list of all the ingredients you need for each week of the plan.
Condiments & Oils
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Tomato Paste
- Peanut Butter
- Coconut oil
- Flaxseed oil
- Tamari
- Mustard
Seeds, Nuts & Spices
- 2 bunch Mint
- 1 bunch parsley
- Thyme
- Salt
- Pepper
- Ground ginger
- Coriander
- Fennel seeds
- Ground Cardamom
- Ground Turmeric
- Pepper Flakes
- Garam Masala
- Cilantro
- Basil
- Garlic Powder
- Dried Parsley
- ⅔ cup pine nuts
- 1 cup Nutritional Yeast
- Coconut flakes
- Hemp seeds
- Flax seeds
- Smoked Paprika
- Onion Powder
- 3 cup raw cashews
- Ground cumin
- Chili powder
- ½ cup almonds
- flaked almonds
- ½ cup dill
Vegetables
- 2 head of Celery
- 3 head Cauliflower
- 5 Onion
- 2 Yellow Potato
- 9 Garlic
- 2 bunch of Kale
- 2 cup spinach
- 4 heads broccoli
- 10 spring onions
- 2 red onion
- 2 cup mushrooms
- 2 sweet potatoes
- 6 tablespoons capers
- 2 cup rocket
- 2 long green chili
- 2 radishes
- 2 cups peas
- 2 tablespoon chives
Refrigerated
- Vegan parmesan
- 4 cups Dairy-free milk
- 4 tablespoon cashew nut cheese
Frozen Section
- 1 cup frozen berries
- 1 frozen mango
Fruits
- 2 cucumber
- 4 lemon
- 2 Banana
- 1 lime
- ½ jalapeno
- 6 tablespoons sundried tomatoes
- 4 tomato
Baking
- 4 cups flour
- 2 ½ tablespoon dried yeast
Boxed & Canned
- 14 cups Vegetable Broth
- 2 15 oz Canned Chickpeas
- 2 15 oz Canned DIced Tomatoes
- 3 Scoop Chocolate Vegan Protein Powder
- 3 cup chickpeas
- 2 cup brown rice
- 2 Black Bean Spaghetti
- 2 can coconut milk
- 3 14 oz can Black Beans
- 2 cup bread crumbs
- 4 slices toast