You Can Now Buy Frozen Vegan Breakfast Sandwiches at Costco

Costco is bulking up its plant-based food offerings, stocking its frozen aisles with a new heat-and-eat vegan breakfast sandwich. This brand new offering from Alpha Foods contains a meatless sausage patty, dairy-free cheese, and plant-based eggs sandwiched on an English muffin. The Meatless Sausage, Plant Egg & Cheeze sandwich features cheese from the Greek company Violife. The sandwich will provide Costco shoppers an accessible and cheap plant-based breakfast option, perfect for students or anyone else frequently on the go. The new items will roll out at Los Angeles, San Francisco, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Puerto Rico locations.

“We are continuously reimagining convenient, plant-based options for everyone to enjoy during every meal of the day,” CEO of Alpha Foods Cole Orobetz said. “There is such a huge lack of plant-based breakfast options, we knew we had to bring something delicious to the category–and these breakfast sandwiches are just that. As a brand, we will continue to identify those holes and fill them with innovative products that vegans, flexitarians, and meat lovers can enjoy together.”

Alpha Foods plans to expand its reach following its Costco debut. The food brand plans to launch its plant-based sandwich in two styles including the Meatless Sausage, Plant Egg & Cheeze, and a new Chorizo, Plant Egg & Cheeze. The new sandwiches will be accompanied by three vegan breakfast burritos, the Protein Supreme, Bac’n Scramble, and Rockin’ Ranchero, which become available at retailers nationwide in June. Alpha Foods aims to innovate a quick, easy frozen meal, making sure that plant-based consumers can find these products on the market.

“When innovating new plant-based options that can satisfy the masses, our focus is on high-quality ingredients with exceptional flavor and texture,” Chief Innovation Officer of Alpha Foods Loren Wallis said. “The new breakfast sandwich and breakfast burrito lineup feature our next-generation Alpha proteins with fewer ingredients and the most authentic taste and texture yet. Leading-edge plant-based innovation is a hallmark of Alpha Foods and these new breakfast items truly deliver on the convenience and craveability factor that we know our consumer demand.”

Alpha Foods has previously developed several plant-based products including pot pies, pizzas, a vegan meat line, and tamales. The company even reveal its Plant-Protein Crispy Chik’n Patties last year across the Southeast, Los Angeles, Hawaii, and Texas. The brand’s frozen food offerings are available for any customer at extremely affordable prices.

Costco has put effort into increasing its plant-based offering over recent years: The retailer has begun offering Beyond Burger, Beyond Meatballs, plant-based Chicken from Daring Foods, JUST Egg, Daiya cheeses, and many more fully vegan alternatives in bulk. The company is rapidly becoming extremely friendly for plant-based shoppers, making its vegan products available to consumers for accessible prices nationwide. Costco also announced that this spring the company will be testing Chef Ayinde Howell's Jalapeno & Cheddar Mac & Yease at 30 locations. The take-and-bake vegan macaroni trays signal Costoco increasing dedication to its plant-based shopper, and its willingness to promote not only vegan products but also plant-based chefs and shoppers.