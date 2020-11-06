Yogurtland’s Vegan Frozen Yogurt Is Back By Popular Demand

If you’re a plant-based frozen yogurt lover and a chocoholic, Yogurtland’s here to make your holiday season tastier. The frozen yogurt chain, Yogurtland, recently announced that their dairy-free flavor Plant-Based Salted Chocolate Soufflé is back by popular demand for the next two months. When Yogurtland first introduced the flavor last year, it sold out in less than two weeks, so if you're looking to grab some make sure you act quick.

The frozen “yogurt” uses a creamy coconut milk base, cocoa powder, and a pinch of salt to evoke a flavor reminiscent of a chocolate souffle flavor. Yogurtland’s excited to bring back something special for its plant-based customers. Brittany Knollmiller’s, Yogurtland’s Senior Marketing Manager, explains their decision, saying, "We are so excited to announce the return of our fan-favorite plant-based flavor during World Vegan Month. Offering a wide range of options for our audience to enjoy is something we are proud of as a brand. Yogurtland will continue exploring and innovating with new plant-based options in the coming year."

Everyone knows the best part about frozen yogurt is the toppings. Yogurtland has quite an impressive lineup of vegan options, including fresh fruit, coconut, fruit-juice filled boba, nuts, chewy mochi pieces, carob chips, and vegan cookies and candy. The flavor is available in stores now, but if you’re not lucky enough to live close by to a location or prefer your fro-yo fruity, you can always use our recipe to whip up some refreshing, low-cal, cashew-based yogurt soft-serve. Who says froyo is just a summertime treat?