Two of the easiest things you can do when you’re in a mood and want to feel better? Mediate, and fuel your body with a healthy, balanced meal. That’s why Whole Foods Market and meditation platform Headspace (if we had a dollar for every time we felt more zen after hearing Headspace co-founder and former Tibetan Buddhist monk, Andy Puddicombe, telling us to “feel our body” in his English lilt...we’d have some serious green) have teamed up to help people support their mental and physical health this spring.

For the partnership, they’ve created a cross-platform collaboration with an IGTV recipe series called “Food for Mood,” three new guided meditations—“joyful shopping,” “cooking with gratitude,” and “mindful eating”—and a one-month free trial of Headspace Plus, among other efforts. Head to headspace.com/wholefoodsmarket to start channeling your inner tranquility.

“After a year of dramatically shifting routines and priorities, we know customers are eager to reprioritize well-being, and the beginning of spring is a great time to reset your meals and renew your mind,” said Kylie Bentley, registered dietitian and team leader for Nutrition & Compliance at Whole Foods Market, in a company press release. “Whole Foods Market is a well-known destination for nutritious food that inspires wholesome meals. Now, together with Headspace, we are able to provide exciting tools for mindfulness.”

The IGTV recipe series will showcase recipes created by chef and food and welfare advocate Sophia Roe, in collaboration with Whole Foods Market, and Harvard nutritional psychiatrist, chef and author of This Is Your Brain on Food, Dr. Uma Naidoo. Each of the four “Food for Mood episodes,” which will debut now through the end of March is centered around wholesome ingredients designed to bolster your spirits. While only one of the four recipes is totally vegan (Turmeric Tempeh with Chamomile Steamed Asparagus recipe), the other three can be made plant-based with easy ingredient changes.

“Mindful eating is so much more than just paying attention to our food — it encompasses finding joy and inspiration in our shopping, being present and intentional with our meal preparation, savoring what’s on our plate, and developing a greater awareness of how it makes us feel or contributes to our well-being,” offered Eve Lewis, Headspace Director of Meditation, in the same media statement. “Our goal at Headspace is to improve the health and happiness of the world, and we’re thrilled to work with Whole Foods Market to spark more inspiration and refresh our mindset around our daily routines and experiences with food.”

If you can’t wait for all the recipe videos to be posted online here, fire up your Netflix account and go on an immersive meditation journey with Headspace’s Netflix series.