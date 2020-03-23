What We’re Cooking This Week: How to Make a Creamy Vegan Butternut Squash Soup

Here I am on Day 8 of my self-imposed quarantine and cooking butternut squash soup, because soup is one of those comforting foods that is always a good idea when hunkering down with the fam and looking for a little coziness.

Here in Napa Valley, where I drove to see my parents (back when that didn't sound like a risky move) Spring brought two amazing days of sunshine before the clouds set in. I decided to create the best isolation beach day I could conjure, right here in my own front yard. It was pretty adorable if I do say so myself: I laid out my mom’s blue and white checkered table cloth on the lawn, grabbed a beach chair, made fresh lemonade, and for the main event, enjoyed a bowl of creamy (but cream-less) butternut squash soup. Now it's your turn.

Coming to you live from my kitchen, I enlisted the help of my mom Courtney, who is an excellent cook (unlike me, a pretty much beginner in most areas) to help me whip up this easy-to-make, delicious squash soup for you to enjoy—wherever you're curling up and sheltering with your loved ones. From our kitchen to yours. Please excuse the lighting!

Where am I and what am I cooking today?

Today, I am in my family’s kitchen in Napa Valley, California. My mom, Courtney, is our head chef and I am the sous-chef today as we begin making creamless butternut squash soup.

What recipe did I use?

I used a recipe from Epicurious called Fabio's Creamless Creamy Squash Soup. Click here to get the recipe in full. Have a favorite recipe to share? Make it and send us your pics at info@thebeet.com.

The time flew by quickly but this dish took about an hour and a half to make. But that was also quality time in the kitchen with Mom, so we both enjoyed it.

How did this dish taste?

This recipe did not taste dairy-free, the texture was so similar to a creamy soup! It was so rich and creamy, you won't believe that there is no milk, either real dairy or plant-based alternative. It was naturally took on that texture from all the fresh ingredients and spices!

What else am I planning to cook in my "quarantine" kitchen?

Next up in my “quarantine” kitchen cooking series, I want to make a loaf of vegan banana bread with the ripe bananas we have in our kitchen. We will also enlist Mom's help here.

What have I been snacking on?

I have found myself snacking on walnuts, dark chocolate and I have been drinking tons of green tea. I am trying to stay away from the chips. My parents are healthy and it makes it easy.

What have I done for exercise in the last 24 hours?

This morning I did Melissa Wood Health’s 10-minute full-body workout and Ab flow from her youtube channel. I highly recommend it!

