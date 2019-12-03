We Tried This Vegan, Cruelty-Free, Ethical Beauty Line and Love It

When we shop for skincare we look for products that are cruelty-free, vegan, and affordable and effective. I recently discovered a skincare line that has a remedy for all your beauty woes, all for under $20, a price point that seems to be where other beauty brands start. Versed is a vegan, cruelty-free, fragrance-free and dye-free brand on a mission to make clean skincare affordable and accessible. You can buy Versed on their website or find it in your favorite retailers like Target, Revolve or Dermstore.

Versed develops products that are formulated for specific ailments, including aging, dry, dull, and oily skin types. To determine which product will cater to your needs, check out the icons on the packaging. For aging skin, look for an hourglass. If you have dull skin, look for a sun icon. For sensitive or acne-prone skin, those with a bullseye should be your go-to. Look for a cactus if you have dry skin, like me. This saves you from having to spend time reading the back of containers to determine the active ingredients, or search on Google to figure out whether these ingredients are right for you, and then wonder if they actually work.

Versed is well-suited for anyone developing a skincare routine. Every product is cleverly labeled with how to use it, where to apply it, and when to use it for best results. This brand is as transparent as skincare can get. Out of the 19 products available, I've personally tried out the eye gel, cleansing balm, and hydrating drops and in just a few days my skin felt less dry and more glowy, even as the first snowstorm of the year hit and I usually would feel parched.

The 'Vacation Eyes Brightening Eye Gel,' has Vitamin C and ginseng root extract to soothe my puffy eyes and make them appear more awake. The Vitamin C in this eye gel takes all the credit for how hydrated my under eyes felt.

The 'Day Dissolve' Cleansing Balm took every trace of makeup off my face, using only a pea-sized amount of product to remove a full face of makeup. I especially loved the refreshing eucalyptus scent of the cleansing balm.

The 'Hydration Station' Booster was my absolute favorite product: My skin tends to be extremely dry as the weather gets colder, but after a few uses, the dryness around my mouth disappeared. I pressed a couple drops into my skin and also added a few drops into my moisturizer. The results were the same, super hydrated.

Versed also makes masks, peels, lip care, spot treatments and oils. The next product in my sights is the Photos, Please, Brightening Tightening Mask. No one could ever say no to a face mask with a name like that.