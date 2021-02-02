Grocery shopping sometimes turns into the search from store to store (either online or in brick and mortar) to get your hands on your favorite plant-based cheese or meat alternatives. Save yourself all thee time and effort by ordering online at the new dedicated vegan marketplace, Vejii. Starting today, Vejii is now is offering express two-day delivery for all of its best-selling products, so order yours today and you'll have it in plenty of time for the weekend.

Vejii is packed with all your favorite plant-based products: Meat alternatives, non-dairy cheeses, plant-based seafood, non-dairy milk, creamers, and every type of dairy alternative you can imagine, all sold at the best prices. Besides the all-time favorite products like Beyond Meat, Follow Your Heart, and Amy's, you can also find products for protein and sports nutrition, personal home care, vitamins and supplements, pet supplies, and baby and kids' items. So far Vejii has 3,200 SKUs to choose from, but they are expanding every day as they onboard more and more brands to make your shopping that much more streamlined.

Along with access to more vegan products than any other plant-based retailer, Vejii now offers consumers the option of ordering their plant-based favorites via "Veji Express" which provides two-business-day shipping on select best-selling products across the US. Check the site for the items that are included in the special shipping section.

“We are constantly looking for ways to improve the experience for Vejii customers and are proud to now be able to offer faster delivery times nationwide. This is more important than ever to consumers as many are avoiding in-person grocery shopping, or simply want another option that aligns with their values,” said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii. “This will not only enable faster delivery and a wider selection of products, but it will also allow us to better control distribution and continue to improve the customer experience.”