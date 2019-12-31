Vegetable Hummus Stack
Serves 2
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/4 cup Olive oil
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 Portabello mushrooms, gills removed and cleaned
- 1 red bell pepper, halved and seeds removed
- 1 orange or yellow bell pepper, halved and seeds removed
- 1 head of cauliflower, sliced into thick slabs
- 1 tomato, cut into 4 thick slices
- 1 zucchini, cut on the diagonal into 1/2 inch slices
- ½ cup of hummus (store-bought or homemade)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Place vegetables in a bowl and drizzle with the olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste.
- Heat the grill and add the vegetables, cooking about 4 minutes on each side. Remove from the grill.
- To assemble, place a mushroom on a plate. Scoop a dollop of hummus on top of it. Stack the rest of the vegetables (cauliflower, zucchini, peppers, and the tomato last). Top with more hummus.
Nutritional Notes:
127 calories, 5g protein, 22g carbs, 4g fiber, 3g fat