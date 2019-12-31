Vegetable Hummus Stack

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1/4 cup Olive oil
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 2 Portabello mushrooms, gills removed and cleaned
  • 1 red bell pepper, halved and seeds removed
  • 1 orange or yellow bell pepper, halved and seeds removed
  • 1 head of cauliflower, sliced into thick slabs
  • 1 tomato, cut into 4 thick slices
  • 1 zucchini, cut on the diagonal into 1/2 inch slices
  • ½ cup of hummus (store-bought or homemade)

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Place vegetables in a bowl and drizzle with the olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste.
  2. Heat the grill and add the vegetables, cooking about 4 minutes on each side. Remove from the grill.
  3. To assemble, place a mushroom on a plate. Scoop a dollop of hummus on top of it. Stack the rest of the vegetables (cauliflower, zucchini, peppers, and the tomato last). Top with more hummus.

Nutritional Notes:

127 calories, 5g protein, 22g carbs, 4g fiber, 3g fat

