Vegan Sheet Pan Fajitas with Creamy Cilantro Pepita Dressing

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Spread all of the vegetables on a sheet pan. Add the olive oil and seasoning. Using your fingers, rub the seasoning and olive oil into the vegetables.

Layout all of the vegetables on the pan (except the mushrooms) so that they aren’t overlapping. Roast for 10 minutes and add the mushrooms. Roast another 10 minutes. Add the tortillas (use another sheet pan if you can’t make room on the pan) and cook 2-3 minutes.

While the vegetables are roasting, heat a small, dry frying pan. Add the pepitas and cook for 3 minutes until they are toasted (stir or shake the pan every minute or so).