Vegan Sheet Pan Fajitas with Creamy Cilantro Pepita Dressing
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS:
For the fajitas:
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced into strips
- 1 orange bell pepper, sliced into strips
- 1 yellow bell pepper, sliced into strips
- 1 red onion, sliced into wedges
- 2 Portobello mushrooms, sliced into strips
- 1 1/2 Tbsp olive oil
- 3 Tbsp of your favorite fajita or taco seasoning
- Flour tortillas
- Guacamole and salsa, to serve (optional)
For the Creamy Cilantro Pepita Dressing
- 1/2 cup pepitas
- 1/4 cup lime juice
- 1 cup cilantro, tightly packed
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 Tbsp red wine vinegar
- 2 Tbsp dairy-free mayo (such as Wildwood Garlic Aioli)
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 2 garlic cloves
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Spread all of the vegetables on a sheet pan. Add the olive oil and seasoning. Using your fingers, rub the seasoning and olive oil into the vegetables.
- Layout all of the vegetables on the pan (except the mushrooms) so that they aren’t overlapping. Roast for 10 minutes and add the mushrooms. Roast another 10 minutes. Add the tortillas (use another sheet pan if you can’t make room on the pan) and cook 2-3 minutes.
- While the vegetables are roasting, heat a small, dry frying pan. Add the pepitas and cook for 3 minutes until they are toasted (stir or shake the pan every minute or so).
- Add the pepitas and remaining dressing ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth.
Nutritional Notes: per serving (⅙ of recipe)
552 calories, 9g protein, 43g carbs, 5g fiber, 40g fat